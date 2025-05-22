Lions bound: George Hill has been Yorkshire's best bowler this season. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The Yorkshire head coach said that Hill had “a huge ceiling” and “can absolutely go on to play for England”.

Now he wants him to have more faith in his talent and to show the world how good he can be.

“From my short time working with George the one thing I think he can improve on is his belief in his own ability, because he’s such a good cricketer and such a great guy,” said McGrath.

“I think he can be a little bit shy about how good he is, and how good he can be, which you need at the top level, so I think that’s something we’re working on and trying to help him with.

“Because he’s such a nice guy, kind of self-deprecating, I think it’s just that self-belief of him thinking, ‘You know what, I am very good, and I’m going to show people through my actions and how I play’, not stay out of the limelight and that sort of thing.

“Not arrogance, or anything like that, it’s just that self-belief because if he gets that into his game then he can achieve absolutely anything because he’s got a huge ceiling in my opinion and can absolutely go on to play for England.”

Hill, 24, is the most successful English bowler in this season’s Championship.

He has taken 27 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.66 - the best average of anyone who has bowled at least 40 overs in the tournament, with only Hampshire’s South African pace man Kyle Abbott (31) having taken more wickets.

His performances have deservedly brought his maiden Lions call-up for two four-day games against India A in Canterbury (May 30-June 2) and Northampton (June 6-9).

Hill is part of a strong 15-man squad that includes England seamer Chris Woakes and could yet be swelled by Test captain Ben Stokes as he builds up his match fitness after injury.

“It’s great recognition for George and a real feather in his cap,” said McGrath, who will be without the player for up to four games in the T20 Blast.

“He is someone they (England) think is going to go to that next level, and it just shows what he can be as an all-round cricketer.

“Often, with these types of games, you see players picked who are not in the first team (at their counties), as happened the other day against Zimbabwe, but they’ve obviously picked the next best players (below international level) looking at this squad and the comms that we’ve had.

“So it's a bit of a shift in terms of the team they're putting out, so for George to be in that says a lot.”

Hill’s bowling has been the most striking aspect of Yorkshire’s return to the top-flight; in addition to his wickets and average, his economy rate is 2.48 and his strike-rate 35.44, richly impressive numbers.

His fielding and slip catching adds to the all-round package and although he has been disappointed with his batting so far (190 runs at 17.27), he has four first-class hundreds and a career average over 30, and McGrath has no doubt that the runs will flow again.

“George is really frustrated at the moment with how his batting is going but he’s got all the shots and we know how good he is,” he added.

“I think he's a far better batter than the numbers show recently, and when he gets that side of his game going again, to go with his bowling, fielding and catching at slip, he’ll show what he can do in all aspects.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks with the bat, and you can go into your shell a little bit when that happens and you start doubting yourself, but it’s nothing to do with the practice or the work he’s putting in.