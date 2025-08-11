Michael Pepper and Northern Superchargers team-mates must adapt quickly to explosive fashion of The Hundred

Glove man: Michael Pepper behind the stumps for Northern Superchargers as Australia great Steve Smith bats for Welsh Fire in their Hundred opener at Headingley on Thursday night. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In a competition as short, sharp and frequently explosive as The Hundred, it pays for a cricketer to be able to compartmentalise.

There was no time, for instance, for Harry Brook to dwell on the century he got for England on Sunday, followed by a cheap loss of his wicket that precipitated his country’s defeat to India the following morning.

Because four days later he was in the purple of Northern Superchargers opening their Hundred campaign. No worries for England’s whiteball captain, it would seem, as he swatted the first ball he faced at Headingley for six.

The same applies to everyone involved in the four-week summer sprint of The Hundred. There’s no flip-flopping between County Championship, Twenty20 and One-Day Cup here, the focus for a player is purely on the radical money-spinner that infuriates traditionalists but is played to packed-out stadiums of smiling faces.

Michael Pepper of Northern Superchargers smiles as he speaks to team mate Adil Rashid during the warm up prior to the The Hundred match between Northern Superchargers Men and Welsh Fire Men at Headingley (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

For Michael Pepper, the process last week was simple: he finished his four-dayer with Essex on the Friday, drove up to Leeds on the Saturday, watched India win a nerve-jangling final Test with his Superchargers team-mates on the Monday, and then played for them on the Thursday.

“Probably on Saturday, on the drive-up to Leeds was when I turned my head over to The Hundred,” the England white-ball hopeful told The Yorkshire Post.

“The formats in cricket come at you thick and fast.

“So you have to compartmentalise, just focus on what’s in front of you. This comp lasts a few weeks but when you’re in it it’s over quite quickly, so you have to change your mindset quickly and get stuck in.”

Pepper, 27, is in his fourth season of The Hundred, and after a two-year stint at London Spirit, back in the purple of the Superchargers.

Like many of his peers who are trying to force their way into England’s white-ball squads for the winter tour to New Zealand, The Hundred offers an opportunity to impress and despite the marginally shorter format, does not detract too much from what he has learned playing crash, bang, wallop cricket in places like Abu Dhabi.

“It’s the same skills and you’re taking it ball by ball so in that respect it’s identical to T20 cricket,” said wicketkeeper/batter Pepper, who enjoys the mind games between batter and bowler in the shorter formats.

“You have to approach it in a similar way to T20 but just being wary of the five-ball change, and sometimes a bowler can do 10 in a row, so it’s little things like that.

“I’ve learned more about myself having played a lot more T20s, whether it’s England or overseas.

“Different experiences help you learn more as a player yourself, how to approach The Hundred, how to go about different situations when you might fancy a bowler or don’t fancy a bowler, and knowing when’s the right time to take a bowler down.

“You can still be a little bit smart around your game without just trying to hit the ball for six.”

Pepper was involved for Superchargers men on Sunday night as they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Trent Rockets in Nottingham.

Rockets followed up their win over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston on Friday by restricting Andrew Flintoff’s Superchargers to 124-9 from their 100 balls on a dry surface.

Spinners Akeal Hosein and Rehan Ahmed each took two wickets for the home side before Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis broke the partnership of top-scorer Harry Brook and Graham Clark.

Ahmed’s return of two for 23 was key to the win, part of an all-round display that also saw him contribute 31 with the bat.

Joe Root opened for Rockets and made 20 as Tom Banton top-scored with 37.

Imad Wasim took three wickets and Adil Rashid chipped in with two but Stoinis and Adam Hose took Rockets to their target with four balls remaining.

Earlier, 18-year-old Davina Perrin continued her impressive domestic form with a sparkling 42-ball 70 as Superchargers Women overpowered Trent Rockets.

It was Perrin’s first half-century in The Hundred, and the second-highest score by a female English player uncapped at international level. More importantly for Perrin and her side, it took them to the top of the table with two wins from two.

The Superchargers had Rockets at 5-3 after 18 balls before finishing on 128 at Trent Bridge.

Perrin dominated the opening partnership of 62 with Alice Davidson-Richards. Phoebe Litchfield matched her stroke for stroke with her 10-ball 22 and Annabel Sutherland finished things off in a fittingly creative way, reverse-sweeping through the off-side.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a brilliant 86 off 50 balls as Welsh Fire gave London Spirit a fright before falling to a valiant eight-run defeat in the men’s Hundred on Saturday.

Fire looked set to suffer an emphatic loss in Cardiff after slumping to 55-6 from 47 deliveries in pursuit of 164.

But Yorkshire captain Bairstow breathed new life into the innings, sharing an unbeaten 100-run partnership with Chris Green (32) for the seventh wicket to somehow keep the hosts in contention.

The 35-year-old clobbered six fours and six maximums as part of his career-best score in the competition in a final total of 155-6.

Spirit opener David Warner outshone fellow Australian Steve Smith at Sophia Gardens, registering an unbeaten 70 off 45 balls to spearhead his side’s score of 163-5.

Bairstow said: “We got close, we gave ourselves a chance and we just didn’t get over the line.