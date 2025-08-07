Michael Pepper out to spice up The Hundred and boost England chances with Northern Superchargers

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In four years, only once has either of the men’s or women’s teams of the Northern Superchargers qualified for finals day, the women finishing second in the table in 2023 before triumphing in a semi-final and then losing out in the final.

As for the men’s Superchargers, don’t ask. Someone forgot to plug them in. Fifth, sixth and eighth in the first three years of the summer holidays format, before finally a dalliance with progress last year when they finished fourth under Andrew Flintoff.

Freddie is back in the coach’s dugout to try and build on that, if there is such a thing as momentum to be carried over with a redrafted squad and 11 months since your last game.

Back for more: Michael Pepper in his first spell with Northern Superchargers in 2022. The England hopeful is back for more Hundred action at Headingley this month (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

But all the noises are positive. Home favourite Harry Brook is back and should figure at Headingley tonight when the Welsh Fire come to town (6.30pm), three days after playing his part in England’s absorbing Test series with India. His Yorkshire team-mates Adil Rashid and Dawid Malan are back, while Freddie’s son Rocky will show off this potential, but there will be no Brydon Carse, who has pulled out for a break.

There is another returning England hopeful, however, in Michael Pepper, who last played for the Superchargers in 2022, and despite being a southerner, was drawn back to cricket’s Yorkshire citadel.

“I really enjoyed that spell back in 2022 because Headingley is one of the best places to play,” said the 27-year-old batter.

“Cricket-wise, ground-wise, crowd-wise, it’s brilliant to be back at Headingley and I’m looking forward to getting out there.

Andrew Flintoff, (R) the Northern Supercharges coach, talks to team captain Harry Brook of the Northern Superchargers (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I was very happy they picked me, it was the team I wanted the most, and thankfully it worked out perfectly.”

A bit like the team he will represent, Pepper might have enjoyed the Hundred format but he is yet to taste much success in it. In his two years away from a Headingley he loves, he played more locally with London Spirit, with whom he finished seventh and eighth.

“We’re all very confident, we’ve got a very good team with ball and bat and everyone is trying as hard as they can to push for that finals day,” said Pepper.

“But everyone has a good team in this competition. Having said that I don’t see any reason why we can’t get there.”

Has Flintoff senior sat them down and set a win-target that will finally get Superchargers over the hump?

“No,” is Pepper’s answer. “One game at a time. It’s a given that everyone is going to be going for it, so it’s not been spoken about too much, you just take it game by game.”

His own approach to satisfying personal goals - namely inching closer to England’s white-ball squads - is similarly process-driven.

“I’m not thinking about it too much, I’ve always just focused on the present, trying to let that take care of itself,” said Pepper, who went with England to the West Indies last autumn and will hope to head to New Zealand in October/November.

“Obviously a good competition in The Hundred will help, but that’s what drives me to keep getting better, the opportunity to get into England’s white-ball side.

“If I do so then I’ll give myself the best chance of doing that. If it works out, it works out, if it doesn’t, just keep striving.

“The Hundred is a high-profile tournament and you’re playing against some of the best players in the world. Do well and The Hundred can boost you forward.”

Superchargers’ women’s campaign to go one better than two years ago starts at 3pm today at Headingley against Welsh Fire.