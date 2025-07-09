Michael Vaughan and Freddie Flintoff sons joined by Yorkshire CCC prospect Jay Singh in England U19s squad

Yorkshire pace bowler Jay Singh has been named in the England U19s squad for the first Test against India U19s at Beckenham.
By Chris Waters
Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST

England announced a 15-strong party on Wednesday for the four-day game that starts in Kent on Saturday.

Singh, an 18-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler, born in Sheffield, is Yorkshire’s sole representative in the squad that is captained by Hamza Shaikh, the Warwickshire batsman, and includes Rocky Flintoff and Archie Vaughan, sons of 2005 Ashes-winning heroes Andrew Flintoff and Michael Vaughan respectively.

The second and final Test starts at Chelmsford from July 20, with both fixtures scheduled to last for four days.

Archie Vaughan of Somerset has been selected for the England U19s squad (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Squad for first Test: Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire, captain), Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Alex French (Surrey), Alex Green (Leicestershire), Jack Home (Worcestershire), Ben Mayes (Hampshire), Sebastian Morgan (Middlesex), James Minto (Durham), Thomas Rew (Somerset), Aaryan Sawant (Middlesex), Ekansh Singh (Kent), Jay Singh (Yorkshire), Archie Vaughan (Somerset).

