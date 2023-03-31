Michael Vaughan cleared of 'you lot' comment in Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire CCC racism hearings

Michael Vaughan has said that an England and Wales Cricket Board charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language against him has been dismissed.

The former England captain was alleged to have used the term “you lot” towards a group of four Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity prior to a T20 match in June 2009, including Azeem Rafiq who first spoke out in 2020 about the discrimination he suffered across two stints with the county.

However, Vaughan wrote on his Instagram account on Friday morning: “The dismissal of the specific charge that concerned me takes nothing away from Azeem’s own lived experiences.”

Vaughan had always denied using the phrase towards Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad as the Yorkshire team broke from their huddle at Trent Bridge.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared by the CDC hearings (Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He appeared in person at a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing which was held in public in London earlier this month to defend himself.

Vaughan’s Instagram statement began: “It has been both difficult and upsetting to hear about the painful experiences which Azeem has described over the past three years.

“The outcome of these CDC proceedings must not be allowed to detract from the core message that there can be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society generally.”

Vaughan’s statement, which was also later issued via his solicitors, in full reads:

Azeem Rafiq is a central figure in the racism at Yorkshire scandal (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It has been both difficult and upsetting to hear about the painful experiences which Azeem has described over the past three years. The outcome of these CDC proceedings must not be allowed to detract from the core message that there can be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society generally.

“As with others who have spoken about their time at Yorkshire, I can only speak of my own experiences and of my own time there. The dismissal of the specific charge that concerned me takes nothing away from Azeem’s own lived experiences. The hearing made public that Azeem and I met 18 months ago, well before the CDC proceedings came into existence. I told him then that I am sorry for his unacceptable, negative experiences at the club I love and in the sport I love. We had what I thought was a really positive and constructive discussion. We shook hands with a shared intention to work together in order to create positive change in cricket. For my part, nothing has altered in that respect. There is still a job to do and I remain keen to help bring about positive change in any way that I can. Cricket has been my life.

“Particularly with an issue such as this, CDC proceedings were an inappropriate, inadequate and backwards step. One of many reasons why I hold that view is because CDC proceedings are adversarial. They invite claim and counterclaim. They invite those involved to accuse each other of untruths or of lying. The inevitable consequence of the ECB’s decision-making was that three former teammates, one of whom is a current England international player, were pitted against one another in what later became a public forum for the world at large to see. Despite being criticised by the ECB for not accusing others of lying, I remain of the view that no good can come of that approach. There are no winners in this process and there are better ways – there have to be better ways – for cricket to move forward positively and effectively.

“I have never wanted to do anything that runs contrary to genuine efforts to clean up the game of cricket. I truly hope people can understand why, on a personal level, I could not just accept, or apologise for, something which I know I did not do.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Picture: PA)

“At times, this process has brought me to the brink of falling out of love with cricket. I won’t address here the toll that it has taken on me and my family, but I have no doubt that it has also been incredibly stressful for all of the others concerned. I hope that for them and for cricket, an inclusive healing process can now begin.

“Now that the ECB’s charge against me has been dismissed, I want to thank the panel for their careful attention in very difficult circumstances and to thank all of those who have given me their support during an incredibly difficult period in my life.”

The CDC panel’s decision on Vaughan stated: “There are significant inconsistencies in the evidence of both primary witnesses, AZR (Rafiq) and ADR (Rashid), in this regard.

“These are recognised by the ECB in the manner in which it closed its case.

“Considering all the relevant evidence on this first limb of the charge (that the conduct in question occurred), the panel is not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that this form of words was said.

“Accordingly, the first limb of the ECB’s charge against MV is not proved.”

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, interim Chair, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Stephen Vaughan, CEO, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club said: “Throughout the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) proceedings brought by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been driven by a determination to learn from the past. As a Club, we needed to accept and take accountability for the cultural issues which allowed racist and discriminatory behaviour to go unchallenged.

“In February, we accepted four amended charges relating to conduct which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket and/or may bring the ECB and/or the game of cricket into disrepute, all occurring between 2004 and 2021. This resolved the Club’s liability, and we did not attend the CDC hearings in early March.

“It is not for the Club to comment on the wider judgments made by the Panel. Our focus remains on achieving a reasonable sanction, and we will make representations in due course to the CDC Panel.

“In the meantime, the Board is working hard to secure the Club’s long-term future as we continue on our road to recovery, and we are making great progress in our ambition to become a more inclusive and welcoming Club for all.”

Azeem Rafiq said: “Charges against seven of the eight defendants, including the widespread use of the ‘P’ word, have been upheld by the CDC today. This comes in addition to the other reports, panels and inquiries that found I and others suffered racial harassment and bullying while at Yorkshire.

