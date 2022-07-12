The teams lined up in front of the pavilion at North Marine Road and the Yorkshire players wore black armbands.
Cowan, a vice-president of Yorkshire, made his name during the 1950s and 1960s and was a former new-ball partner of the great Fred Trueman.
In 99 first-class matches he took 276 wickets at 24.57 with a best of 9-43 for Yorkshire against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in 1960.
Geoff Cope, the Yorkshire president, paid tribute to a man who was rarely without a joke or two and a popular figure on the after-dinner circuit
“Mike was a very fine servant of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and after he finished playing he became a very entertaining after-dinner speaker,” said Cope.
“He gave a lot of time to cricket societies and to the game in general.
“He was often seen at Doncaster Town Cricket Club and was just an all-round good guy.
“Everyone at Yorkshire extends their deepest condolences to Mike’s family.”