Momentum key for Northern Superchargers to reach Hundred final against Southern Brave
The Superchargers finished second in the overall standings to clinch their place in today’s showdown, with Southern Brave awaiting the winner in Sunday’s final at Lord's.
The Superchargers ensured finishing second with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Manchester Originals on Tuesday, with Australia’s Sutherland being named the Meerkat Match Hero who followed up taking 3-15 with a quickfire 30 not out off 17 balls.
“Everyone's really keen for Saturday," said all-rounder Sutherland, who has hit a total of 173 runs so far off 129 balls, while taking 11 wickets. “Hopefully we will put our best foot forward.
"We honestly just have a blast out there. We really enjoy each other's company. It's a great tournament, lots of fun.
"It feels great. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into the next two games."