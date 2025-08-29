Momentum key for Northern Superchargers to reach Hundred final against Southern Brave

By Phil Harrison
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:38 BST
ANNABEL SUTHERLAND is determined that the good times will keep on rolling for Northern Superchargers Women when they take on London Spirit in today’s Hundred Eliminator at The Kia Oval.

The Superchargers finished second in the overall standings to clinch their place in today’s showdown, with Southern Brave awaiting the winner in Sunday’s final at Lord's.

The Superchargers ensured finishing second with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Manchester Originals on Tuesday, with Australia’s Sutherland being named the Meerkat Match Hero who followed up taking 3-15 with a quickfire 30 not out off 17 balls.

“Everyone's really keen for Saturday," said all-rounder Sutherland, who has hit a total of 173 runs so far off 129 balls, while taking 11 wickets. “Hopefully we will put our best foot forward.

"We honestly just have a blast out there. We really enjoy each other's company. It's a great tournament, lots of fun.

"It feels great. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into the next two games."

