Sample sentences from the report might include:

“Yorkshire are dedicated students capable of many good things but they need to play better for longer periods in matches.”

“Yorkshire have plenty of talent with the bat but their totals so far have not done that justice.”

Matty Revis fought hard for Yorkshire on the final day. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Yorkshire need to have more faith in themselves to make a real impact as a First Division club.”

And so on.

In the meantime, the competition now takes a one-month hiatus for the T20 Blast, at least giving Yorkshire chance to regroup.

One win, two draws and four defeats is Yorkshire’s return from their first seven fixtures.

Dillon Pennington was in the wickets for Notts. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

This latest reverse - a second in succession, and also a second in successive home matches - was sealed at 3.45pm when Nottinghamshire won by 163 runs.

The leaders had gone into the final day needing five more wickets with Yorkshire 176-5 in their second innings, having been set a notional 463 for victory.

Although the forecast rain was never too far away, falling lightly at times but never strongly enough to take the players from the field, they got the job done to seal their fourth win of the summer, their own challenge to sustain the form that has taken them to the top of the table against many predictions.

Only 191 spectators were present for the last rites on a day of blustery winds and fast-moving clouds, a day of typical Bank Holiday weather, one might say.

Matty Revis and George Hill, the sixth-wicket pair, began resolutely, setting about the grim task of trying to achieve a draw with watchful enterprise.

Batting conditions remained challenging, the odd ball rising sharply and threatening joints and limbs as well as outside edges.

Revis took a nasty blow on the right thumb from Brett Hutton that required treatment and the ferrying out of some painkillers, the young all-rounder showing plenty of determination as he knuckled down and got on with his job.

Hill, too, played some nice shots as he warmed up for England Lions duty later in the week.

Having joined forces with Revis at the start of the day, with Harry Duke having fallen to the last ball of day three, Hill looked in little trouble until he was finally out, bowled trying to pull a loosener from the occasional off-spin of Freddie McCann after an hour and 22 minutes of play.

The Nottinghamshire batsman had been brought on to bowl the penultimate over before the second new ball from the Kirkstall Lane end, Hill becoming just his third first-class victim.

The ball to him short and perhaps did not get up as much as expected, Hill bowled neck and crop as he tried to send it soaring into – or perhaps even beyond – the closed-off West Stand.

Hill’s was the only wicket in the morning session, ending a partnership with Revis worth 54 in 129 balls.

Yorkshire went into lunch on 239-6, Revis having carried his overnight score of 11 to 44, but he was out to the seventh ball of the afternoon exchanges when he nibbled at one from Dillon Pennington and was caught behind by Kyle Verreynne.

As he walked off disappointed, Revis received - and deserved - the warm applause from the sparse attendance, having made 45 from 130 balls with seven fours and batted for seven minutes short of three hours.

The 23-year-old fought through the pain barrier and could hold his head high; there was certainly no lack of fight among the home ranks.

Dom Bess, the acting captain in this game, with Jonny Bairstow at the Indian Premier League, is another fighter and he hung around for 83 minutes, accumulating 21 from 57 balls in the process.

But he, too, was caught behind off Pennington to leave Yorkshire 269-8 and Notts almost there.

Ben Coad is hardly the world’s worst No 10 but the task for Yorkshire was very tough now. Coad was soon another victim of the Pennington-Verreynne combination, the wicketkeeper pouching his fourth catch off the bowler and his fifth of the innings.

After that, the only question was whether Yorkshire would be saved by rain as the floodlights shone through the afternoon gloom.

Not long after last man Jack White came out to join Jordan Thompson, light rain started to fall, then blew away almost as quickly as it came.

As members of the Nottinghamshire coaching staff paced the rope anxiously, Thompson and White scrapped hard, the 10th-wicket pair resisting for 67 minutes before Mohammad Abbas summoned one last effort and White edged behind, giving Verreynne his sixth catch.