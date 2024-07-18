Must-win game as Dawid Malan and Jordan Thompson throw down gauntlet for Yorkshire CCC

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depending on what happens when their nearest rivals Derbyshire and Northamptonshire play Worcestershire and Birmingham, respectively, on Thursday night, Yorkshire may only need a point from their final North Group game with Nottinghamshire in Leeds.

Or they may need a win and other results to go their way.

Whatever the permutations, the players of Yorkshire Vikings are looking at this 14th and final game with one ambition, to claim a seventh win.

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan (Picture: SWPix.com)

That’s the message from Dawid Malan and Jordan Thompson who were both crucial to keeping Yorkshire alive with victory over Worcestershire at New Road on Sunday, when the Vikings chased down 206 to win.

Malan said: “Every game in our last four or five has been a must win game. This one’s the same.

“If you make things too important, it becomes harder to get the result you want.

“We just have to go out, do what we do, trust the process and hopefully it goes in our favour on the night.

“To be in a position to win a game and hopefully qualify is massive for us. It’s what you want. You don’t want to be out of the equation come this stage.

“Thankfully, at Worcester, we got over the line in a chase because we have lost two or three chases where we should have got over the line.

"Hopefully that gives us a bit of confidence.”

All-rounder Thompson – so often Yorkshire’s clutch player in T20 when their backs are against the wall – added: “If we perform and be brave and still come out on the losing side, there’s not much we can do.

"But, hopefully, we find ourselves sneaking through.

“When we’re under pressure, we seem to pull it off.

“We spoke about it the other day. We’re a team who can get on runs, as we showed last year with those six wins in a row.