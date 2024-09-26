Man of action: Dom Bess bowls during the course of his 70-over marathon against Middlesex at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The off-spinning all-rounder made the last of his 14 Test appearances in 2021.

After signing a new two-year deal that will keep him at Yorkshire until the end of 2026, Bess outlined his hopes of adding to that tally.

“My desire to play for England is as strong as it’s ever been,” he said. “That’s something I want more of.

“I was involved when I was much younger, and it’s a different set-up now. I haven’t been involved in the McCullum era, but I speak to quite a few of the lads and they say that it’s a great environment to be in.

“But, taking it a step back, the priority is to perform for Yorkshire. If I can be involved with a team that’s winning at Yorkshire - hopefully that’s in Division One, and in a white-ball team - those individual accolades will hopefully come. The main thing is bringing trophies home to Headingley.”

Yorkshire will not be bringing home a trophy as such if they seal promotion in their final match of the season against Northamptonshire at Headingley that starts today - that is, not unless leaders Sussex have an absolute shocker against Middlesex at Hove, and somehow lose the 20-point lead they hold over Yorkshire.

But second-place would do very nicely for Bess and his colleagues after they turned their season around with five wins in six to sit 15 points clear of third-placed Middlesex, the only side that could still catch them.

“The importance of what the club’s been through recently, I think it’s going to be incredibly special if we can get it done,” added Bess.

“It will be even more special at Headingley to do it in front of our own fans. We know those who travel to the away games, but those who can’t get to away games can hopefully come and see us get over the line.

“The fans have stuck with us, and that’s been important because there’s been a lot of people targeting us. It’s a reflection of where we are as a group. We’ve had to be quite tight together.”

Bess, 27, typifies the tight-knit dynamic, having maintained a positive attitude when left out of the team at the start of the season.

After some good performances in white-ball, he has done well in the last three Championship games, recording scores of 60 not out, 33, 50 and 47 as well as taking 7-179 from a marathon stint of 70.4 overs on a flat pitch against Middlesex. In his last 13 innings in all cricket, Bess has passed 30 nine times.

“I didn’t start the summer in the side, and that was then down to myself to really put my hand up when I got an opportunity,” he said.

“With some of the wickets we have at Headingley when it doesn’t spin, it’s about holding an end up and building pressure that way. That came to the fore against Middlesex when I bowled 70 overs. I was really proud of how I went about that.

“I also like to pride myself on trying to get higher up the order with the bat, but, more importantly, making runs count when they’re needed.”

Bess’s new deal is reward for a man who has made 125 appearances for Yorkshire across all formats since joining permanently from Somerset for 2021. This will be his 100th first-class appearance, his record standing at 3,342 runs at 26.52, and 270 wickets at 33.58.

“I’m very grateful that I’ve got another two years at the club,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time so far, so I’m really happy to continue my time here. I want to keep improving my game at such a big club.”

It is a club which Bess believes is well equipped to climb back into Division One.

“In a big way,” he said. “You look at the lads coming through, aligned with the senior boys such as Adam Lyth and Jonny Tattersall, and there’s a real nice blend there. Hopefully, this coming week, we can do the business and carry that on into Division One.”

Bess went on: “We’ve started to see the young lads stand up and perform. The way Fin Bean and Lythy have formed an opening partnership has been exceptional.

"Lythy takes real responsibility, and Beany has shown his class time and time again. You reinforce that with the likes of James Wharton and Will Luxton. It will be a great opportunity for them to push on next year.

“George Hill, you look at how important he is to our team. He stands at first slip at 23 years old, he bowls the tougher overs up the hill and into the wind, and he’s a top-six batter who can bat anywhere. That’s the flexibility of a luxury player. There’s him and Matthew Revis, intertwined with the senior boys, which is so important.”

Bess said: “If you can get overseas and fill the gaps in, added to the England lads when they’re available, we have a great squad. And we haven’t even spoken about the bowlers.