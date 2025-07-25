Dom Bess celebrates one of his seven wickets at Scarborough. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Instead, it was ruined by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s ongoing experiment with the Kookaburra.

Well done, chaps. Don’t call us.

And so it was that at 5.25pm on the fourth and final day, hands were shaken on yet another draw.

Jonny Bairstow pictured with partner Megan at the Global Premiere Red Carpet event in support of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Leicester Square prior to the game against Surrey at the Oval in May. The Yorkshire captain left the return fixture early as he prepared to become a father for the second time. Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures.

Weather interruptions earlier in the game hardly helped matters, but anyone who thinks that these experimental rounds - four of them in this season’s 14-match programme - are preparing players for Test cricket, by making it harder to take wickets and easier to score runs, is more cuckoo than the Kookaburra trial.

At North Marine Road, 1,174 runs were scored for the loss of 25 wickets. The players did their best in challenging circumstances (not least Surrey when pushing for an unlikely win towards the finish), but they could not make a silk’s purse out of a sow’s ear.

With this match apparently going nowhere (Surrey were 338-4 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 517-6 declared when play began), the crowd was naturally down on the first three days. There were 1,263 present – after gates previously in the 2,500 region – and no doubt many did not need an excuse to return home early, or find something else to do on this warm and sunny day.

Jonny Bairstow certainly did not need an excuse for not being present, the Yorkshire captain’s partner, Megan, having gone into labour overnight, resulting in Harry Duke taking over as substitute wicketkeeper. The possibility that Bairstow would have to leave the match, or not take part at all, had hovered over matters from the outset, and Yorkshire were grateful for his services for three-quarters of proceedings, and also for his contribution - a good innings of 72, some impeccable glovework and positive leadership.

In Bairstow’s stead, Dom Bess took over the captaincy for the game’s last rites, and pretty much his first act was to take an excellent catch. Ryan Patel, who had got off the mark for the morning by pulling Jack White for six into the Popular Bank from the final ball of the opening over, a stroke that took him to 92, perished in White’s next over without addition to his tally when he drove uppishly to mid-off, where Bess flew to his left.

It was another indifferent shot in an innings in which Surrey gifted too many wickets, their batting, at times, a little complacent. Patel, along with Dom Sibley, Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence, all left runs out there and hundreds that might have been there for the taking on a pitch that would have savoured the Dukes.

If there was to have been real excitement on day four, it would probably have needed Yorkshire to enforce. They had to take the last six Surrey wickets for 29 runs or less for that to have happened, and had managed only Patel’s scalp when Josh Blake turned Will Sutherland off his pads for a single that carried Surrey to the follow-on target of 368, which meant that Yorkshire would have to bat again.

Blake, the 26-year-old wicketkeeper making his third first-class appearance, who started the day with 10 to his name, advanced to an 89-ball fifty that contained nine fours. The left-hander added 90 for the sixth-wicket from 122 deliveries with Jordan Clark, who Bess had slog-sweeping to Will Luxton on the mid-wicket fence to give Yorkshire a second bowling bonus point 25 balls from the cut-off mark.

When Jamie Overton pulled Jordan Thompson to the fine-leg boundary, Surrey achieved the maximum five batting bonus points with eight balls left. They then lost two wickets in six deliveries on the stroke of lunch: Adam Lyth having Blake stumped as he walked down the track to one that turned, Blake finishing with a career-best 72 from 112 balls with eight fours, and Bess bowling Overton, his former Somerset team-mate, as he heaved across the line to give the spinner his five-fer.

Surrey lunched on 473-8, 44 behind, and lost their ninth wicket in the third over after the break when Sai Kishore skied a return catch to Bess.

When Dan Worrall charged a widish ball from Bess and was stumped, leaving Matthew Fisher unbeaten on 38 from 24 balls with three sixes and a four, and Bess with figures of 7-162, Surrey were all-out for 537 and, remarkably, had inflicted for a second time this season only the third case of all 11 players making double figures against Yorkshire in a Championship innings, a feat they achieved at the Oval in May, and which Gloucestershire accomplished at Headingley in 1997.

When Fin Bean fell for a single in the seventh over of the Yorkshire second innings, brilliantly caught by Overton flying to his left at slip off Kishore, he was the first in the game to depart in single figures.

His opening partner, Lyth, made 34 before pushing forward at Lawrence to give Overton another slip catch, and Yorkshire fell to 66-3 just after tea when James Wharton was caught at silly-point by Lawrence off Kishore.