“That’s what I want us to become - the most feared bowling group in the country.”

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old Victorian believes that Yorkshire are on “the cusp of something special”, that the bowling attack is “just as good” as the one he had at Essex with “the potential to be better”, and that the club is assembling a squad “we think is going to be challenging in all forms”.

On that basis, get yer hard-earned on Yorkshire to do well in the County Championship, the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup, with Lewis’s infectious attitude enough to make even an anti-gambling campaigner seek out the nearest bookmaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the clock ticks down to next Friday’s opening game of the season against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl, the first of seven Championship matches in the space of eight weeks, the club’s new bowling coach spelled out why he believes the good times are just around the corner.

Positive: New Yorkshire CCC bowling coach Mick Lewis. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“We’re putting together a squad that we think is going to be challenging in all forms, and from our point of view to challenge in all forms you have to have a good bowling cartel, and I think we’re building a good-quality cartel,” said Lewis.

“I look at Coady (Ben Coad); he’s done it for years. George Hill is skilful. Jack White is a great addition to the club. The two overseas we’ve signed for the first seven games in Sears and Buckingham are good quality players.

“Do I think the quality and skill is there? Absolutely I do. I wouldn’t have come here unless I believed that we’re on the cusp of something special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked alongside the likes of Jamie Porter, Sam Cook and Shane Snater at Essex, Lewis is well-versed in what it takes to make up a top-class attack.

Lewis talks bowling. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He played at the highest level himself, winning seven one-day international and two T20 caps for Australia, and believes that the sky is the limit for the Yorkshire crew.

“I had three exceptional bowlers down at Essex in Snater, Cook and Porter, and these guys (at Yorkshire) are just as good and they have the potential to be better,” he said.

“Those three (Snater, Cook and Porter) are exceptional players, but I think what we’ve got here is something special as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think these guys have got a high ceiling and I don’t think they’ve reached three-quarters of it it yet.

Lewis believes the sky is the limit for the Yorkshire attack led by Ben Coad, pictured. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I really do believe that this bowling group can be the best in the country, and that’s my main aim - to get these guys to be the feared bowling group in the country, so that when we come up against sides like Surrey they’re sitting there saying, ‘Oh no, we’ve got Yorkshire this week. We’ll see off Coad, we’ll see off Hill, but then we’ve got Revis and Cliff to deal with, and so on.

“That’s what I want us to become - the most feared bowling group in the country.”

Collectively, Yorkshire have made no secret about their hopes and ambitions for 2025, believing that they can win their first silverware for a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, the bookmakers do not share that optimism, making Yorkshire also-rans in the Championship and T20 Blast.

In some ways, it gives them something of a free-hit – not to mention added motivation.

Not often are the bookmakers wrong but they may well have misjudged Yorkshire’s potential in both of the main tournaments, with key players available and some good overseas signings secured.

“It’s going to be harder in Division One,” acknowledged Lewis. “We’re going to have some really good days, but we’re going to have some bad days as well, and that’s how it goes.

“That’s a part of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve never met anyone who hasn’t dropped their guard or had a bad day in life.

“It’s about what you learn from those bad days, and not hold on to it and just move on pretty quick.

“The guys worked hard in Abu Dhabi (on the pre-season tour). There was no stone unturned from a preparation point of view.

“Obviously they’ve got to get used to the new coaches, Anthony McGrath, John Sadler and myself, but the impressive thing for me is that everything we’ve thrown at them so far they’ve been open to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had some great chats, great discussions. They’re skilful and eager to learn and they’ve been a joy to work with so far.”

Lewis followed new head coach McGrath from Chelmsford and suggested that empathy was one of the former Yorkshire batsman’s strongest suits.

“Mags’s greatest strength is not only that he cares about the players, but he allows players freedom to actually figure it out for themselves,” he added.

“I think sometimes, as a coach, you can be quite overbearing and challenge what they do all the time rather than let them go out and figure it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want players to go out there and have the ability to problem-solve out on the ground, sort of make us irrelevant.