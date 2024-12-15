Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quirky maxim, which used to be Morgan’s bio on X, somehow summed up the tourists’ plight.

Having already achieved a series win, the Bazballers’ bid for a 3-0 whitewash was surely ended at Seddon Park, barring the caveat that if anyone can extricate themselves from the predicament in which England languish - 340 behind, with New Zealand 136-3 in their second innings - it is the England of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan’s X bio these days, a quick search revealed, kind of sums up the Bazball philosophy. “Live every day as if it’s your last, because one day you’ll be right,” it proclaims.

All smiles for New Zealand as they leave the field after bowling out England for 143 to gain a first-innings lead of 204. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

Just as England live by the sword, so they die by the sword, treating Kipling’s imposters just the same.

Should they lose here, which seems overwhelmingly probable, it would be their eighth defeat to go with nine victories in 17 Tests in 2024, the sort of edge-of-the-seat record that makes them so compelling.

This was what is commonly known as a bad day at the office, the sort that starts when one arrives to find an unknown vehicle in one’s parking spot, that the drinks machine has run out of coffee, and that no one is answering the phones in IT to offer the usual: “Have you tried switching it off and switching it on again?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matters began unpromisingly, and not a little bafflingly, when England’s attempt to break the last-wicket stand - after New Zealand resumed at 315-9 - essentially consisted of putting so many men on the boundary to Mitchell Santner, the senior partner, that one half-imagined that the square had been booby-trapped.

It was a tough day for Ben Stokes and his troops in Hamilton, the England captain part of a collapse which saw his side lose their last five wickets for just nine runs. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

Santner, a left-hander with a Test hundred to his name, simply turned down singles in the usual manner until near or at the end of an over, protecting last man Will O’Rourke while picking off any boundaries on offer.

It took a drinks break to end the boredom, following a curious “big first hour”, when Matthew Potts bowled Santner for 76, his second-highest Test score, as the Durham man finished with 4-90, New Zealand having extended by 32 their overnight score to reach 347.

It felt as if England lost a bit of their edge during that 60 minutes, a little of their usual up-and-at-’em spark, a feeling intensified when both openers fell cheaply in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Crawley, having hit four lovely fours off Tim Southee’s first over (the latter playing his final Test, the former playing what some believe should be his final Test), got a leading edge back to Matt Henry, who then nipped one back to pin Ben Duckett.

Kane Williamson celebrates yet another milestone at Seddon Park, a ground where he averages in the mid-90s in Test cricket. Photo: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images.

Jacob Bethell and Joe Root lifted the score to 77 after lunch before a decisive intervention by O’Rourke, the 6ft-plenty pace bowler who whipped up speeds in excess of 90mph.

Bethell, discomforted, slashed a loose drive to point in an effort to break the pressure; Harry Brook chopped on first ball to one that angled back in, and Root, cramped for room like a man on the Tube, was caught in the gully, trying to cut.

Suddenly, 77-2 had become 82-5, and O’Rourke’s performance was no doubt being closely observed on t’other side of ditch, where Travis Head and Steve Smith were busy taking it to India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in Hamilton, the skies a sweet blue, the atmosphere pleasant, Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes added 52, playing nicely only for Santner to go bang-bang in successive overs to have Pope caught at slip and Stokes trapped sweeping. After Gus Atkinson chipped Henry to mid-on, Santner bagged his third when Brydon Carse hit back a return, a replay needed to show that he had not first hit the ball into the ground.

Mitchell Santner frustrated England with the bat before nipping in with three cheap wickets. Photo: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images.

When Potts skied Henry into the offside, England had lost 5-9 amid an overall decline of 8-66 to be dismissed for 143 inside 36 overs, the sort of grim collapse that seemed strangely familiar.

Despite leading by 204, New Zealand opted not to enforce the follow-on with over three days left and put more miles into the legs of England’s bowlers.

Tom Latham, the captain, chopped on with the score at 35, trying to force Atkinson through the offside, but fellow opener Will Young played nicely for 60, with New Zealand having looked much better for his presence and that of Santner. Young has never had a Test hundred and would be kicking himself for the manner of his departure, pulling Stokes straight to Bethell at mid-wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Rourke survived just eight balls this time in the role of nightwatchman, edging Stokes behind, but Kane Williamson eased to an unbeaten half-century at a ground where he averages in the mid-90s in Tests, a master craftsman in the throes, perhaps, of crafting another masterpiece.

For England, it was left to assistant coach Paul Collingwood to trot out the usual close-of-play spiel about this group being capable of doing special things, and that it’s not over until the fat lady sings, blah, blah, blah.