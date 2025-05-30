Ten out of ten. The Yorkshire and England left-arm spinner Hedley Verity. Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of researching that volume (still available at jumble sales everywhere) I was struck by the crowd figures for the game in question - Yorkshire versus Nottinghamshire at Headingley in 1932.

On the opening day, a Saturday, 16,000 were in attendance. On the second day, a Monday, after a rest day, 14,000 were there. Although just 2,000 were present on Tuesday’s third and final day, when the Yorkshire left-arm spinner made history, there was appalling weather overnight, the likelihood of a delay, and the match was apparently nailed-on for a draw. An aggregate crowd of some 32,000, therefore, watched proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week saw the staging of the corresponding Championship match 93 years on when, it is fair to say, interest levels were not so high.

Spectators watch cricket at Headingley in the 1930s. Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

On the first day, the crowd was 1,720. On the second day, it was 871. On the third day, it was 647 and, on day four, 191, giving an aggregate of 3,429 over what was also a Bank Holiday weekend fixture, more or less one-tenth of the aggregate for the Verity game which, remember, was three days not four.

Of course, Championship cricket in the 1930s was much more popular than now. Yorkshire’s average daily gate in the competition in that decade was around 8,000. They often drew 15,000-plus for important fixtures.

Almost a century on, the tournament has never felt more irrelevant outside its own bubble, even if it is followed now in different ways too - albeit to nowhere near the same level - via such as live streaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than that, it is a tournament depreciated beyond recognition since the 1930s, and even much later. Granted, it may still be the best and most enjoyable of the domestic competitions - at least for myself and other red-ball enthusiasts - but it is so compromised that it has become a shadow of what it was and now never can be again.

The best players rarely take part. Central contracts and franchise cricket form a different world today. Overseas players come and go on a whim, often expensive, short-term signings whose contracts are as likely to be cancelled for some reason as fulfilled.

The captain of Yorkshire was unavailable for this Nottinghamshire match because he was playing - or actually not playing - in the Indian Premier League. Joe Root and Harry Brook were playing in a meaningless one-off Test against Zimbabwe, when both would surely have been better served warming up for the forthcoming India series by playing for Yorkshire. That was a Test, incidentally, for which so much preparation was needed that they missed the previous two Championship matches too. It is not the players’ fault, of course, just the reality of the brainwashed times.

Root and Brook have played just one of the first seven Championship games this year, whereas in that 1932 contest, Nottinghamshire were able to unleash on Yorkshire the imminent Bodyline protagonists Harold Larwood and Bill Voce, while Yorkshire, in addition to Verity, had the England fast bowler Bill Bowes in their ranks along with the international batsmen Herbert Sutcliffe and Maurice Leyland, plus spinner George Macaulay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea that the cricketers play more now by the way is drivel. The cricketers of those years played much more often, and the bowlers bowled many more overs. The biggest difference is that they were not overburdened by endless training sessions and gym work by job-justifying backroom staff but were actually “cricket fit” and the bowlers “bowling fit”, less prone to breaking down every five minutes too.

Small wonder that so few people turn out to watch the Championship now. After all, who wants to pay to see a Yorkshire team whose captain is in India and which might see its England players once or twice a year? Only the die-hards. Instead, players miss matches for sundry reasons, while the modern fad for rest and rotation further impacts matters.

Although seven Championship matches in eight weeks at the start of the season now is far from ideal, just check out the fixture lists of years gone by if you think that’s bad. In 1932, for example, Larwood played 32 first-class games and bowled more than 850 overs. Bill Bowes sent down more than 1,100 overs – way more than the pace bowlers today.

What else is wrong with the modern Championship? What about over-rates - compare 96 per day to the 132.2 bowled on day one of the 1932 match; in other words, spectators at that game saw over a quarter more cricket for their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What about the lop-sided nature of the competition – 10 teams in Division One and eight in Division Two, with First Division clubs playing some sides once and others twice, further damaging the tournament’s integrity and making it a lottery.