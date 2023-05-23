NORTHERN DIAMONDS maintained their 100 per cent start to the Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign with a three-run victory over Central Sparks at Edgbaston.

With both sides having won their first game, something had to give and it was Diamonds who kept their perfect record intacts thanks largely to some impressive bowling.

Put in, Diamonds were bowled out for 135, far less than looked likely when they were motoring nicely along at 73-1 in the ninth over. But the fall of Leah Dobson 41 was the first of nine wickets to fall for 62 runs in 67 balls as Georgia Davis bowled her off spin beautifully to finish with 3-13, well-supported by Emily Arlott (2-14) and Erin Burns (2- 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total looked a little under par but Sparks fell just short on 132-7 after their batters never escaped shackles imposed at the start by accurate opening spells from Lizzie Scott and Katherine Fraser.

GOT HER: Northern Diamond's Sterre Kalis celebrates after making the catch to take the wicket of Central Sparks' Abigail Freeborn during the Charlotte Edwards Cup match at Edgbaston Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Chloe Tryon (pictured) bounced back from conceding 11 in her first over to take three vital wickets and end with 3-30.

Only Eve Jones (30) and Arlott (28 not out) passed 25 as tight bowling and a sluggish, used pitch combined to make run-scoring difficult.

After choosing to bowl, the Sparks soon struck a big blow when Lauren Winfield-Hall lifted the seventh ball of the innings to extra cover off Arlott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobson and Hollie Armitage (27) responded positively and raised the 50 from 37 balls. Their well-constructed stand stood at 68 from 43 balls when Davis bowled Dobson through an attempted leg-side flick.

DRIVING FORCE: Northern Diamond’s Hollie Armitage plays through mid off against Central Sparks in the Charlotte Edwards Cup match at Edgbaston. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

That wicket started a big slide as four wickets fell for 19 runs in 23 balls. Davis had Sterre Kalis smartly stumped by Amy Jones, Bess Heath was brilliantly run out by Katie George’s direct hit from mid-wicket and Armitage skied Burns to mid off.

Davis had her third victim when Tryon lofted to deep mid-wicket and only Fraser (26) kept the innings from complete freefall. Fraser was ninth out when she top-edged a return catch to Burns and the last pair mustered just a single from five balls before Grace Hall was superbly caught by Davina Perrin at point off Arlott.

Diamonds also took an early wicket when Perrin lofted Fraser to mid off and the bowlers applied good pressure as only four fours arrived in the first eight overs. England star Amy Jones (16) was never fluent before she was deceived by a lovely flighted ball from Tryon and bowled off her pads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Levick cranked up the pressure by conceding just six runs in two overs which also brought the crucial wicket of Eve Jones, caught at mid-wicket. Burns also fell on the offensive when she was well-caught at wide long on by Abi Glen off Tryon.

As the required rate escalated, Sparks required 38 from the last 18 balls. Abbey Freeborn (22) struck the first four of those 18 for four to dent Scott’s figures but then lifted the fifth ball to point and 13 from the final over, delivered with great composure by Tryon, proved too many.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​