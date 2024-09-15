Northern Diamonds’ farewell to Headingley was an even sadder occasion on Saturday as they lost their semi-final to Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The Diamonds have been excellent in the group stage this year, topping the standings with nine wins from 14.

And as they prepare to split after five years of being shared between Durham and Yorkshire, with the latter given the task of continuing the team as a Tear One operation as part of the ECB’s women’s restructure – with no Yorkshire top-tier representation until 2026 – they were hoping to go out in trophy-winning style.

But half-centuries from captain Grace Scrivens, Cordelia Griffith and Jodi Grewcock steered the fourth-seeded Sunrisers to a maiden final appearance as they chased 233 to beat the 2022 champions by seven wickets in a one-sided semi-final at Headingley.

The Diamonds' Emma Marlow celebrates a half-century against the Sunrisers which would eventually prove in vain (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

It is Sunrisers who advance to meet South East Stars in next Saturday’s final at Leicester.

Sunrisers held firm in a contest which swung back and forth, with opener Scrivens posting 56 off 73 balls, Griffith 68 off 89 off and Grewcock 63 not out off 68. The latter two posted season’s best scores as victory was sealed in the 44th over.

Diamonds, aiming for a fourth 50-over final in the five-year regional era, posted 232 for eight thanks to opener Emma Marlow’s measured 63 added to 49 from Sterre Kalis and a late 32 not out from 15 balls for Phoebe Turner.

Six of the seven bowlers employed by Scrivens, including herself, struck before she confidently laid the platform for a chase all but finished off by a 134-partnership for the third wicket between Griffith and Grewcock. It was their region’s highest of the season.

Marlow said: “It’s very disappointing, and it’s going to be one that takes a while to sink in. It’s our last game at Headingley, and we wanted to go out in style and get to Leicester.

“It’s disappointing, but they were the better side today and deserve to be in the final. Hopefully they go all the way now.

“The pitch felt a bit slow to start with, but once we got ourselves in it felt a lot easier. It was about trying to build a bit of a platform, but unfortunately we lost wickets at the wrong time.

“Phoebe Turner did an excellent job at the end to get us to what we thought was around par. But they batted brilliantly, and we were on the wrong side of it on the day.

“We’ve been brilliant all season with the ball, but on the day it probably wasn’t our greatest bowling performance.”

Sunrisers captain Scrivens said: “Our development has been great. A lot of credit has to go to Andy Tennant as coach. He’s been great for the group and a real calm head for us.

"The way we’ve grown as a region has been unbelievable.

“Going on to win that final next week would be the cherry on the top.

“We can take immense confidence from how we’ve batted in the last two games, 280 against Vipers and a comfortable chase today.