NICE TRY: Northern Diamonds' Bess Heath hits out on her way to a half-century but it couldn't prevent a costly 13-reun defeat at Headingley to The Blaze. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

NO sooner had Northern Diamonds finally got their Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign up and running, than they were left wondering what might have been once again just 24 hours later.

A 13-run victory on Saturday against Central Sparks at Edgbaston gave the Diamonds their first win in the competition but, back on home turf at Headingley on Sunday they found themselves on the wrong end of the same margin of victory against The Blaze – who have now qualified for Finals Days.

As for the Diamonds, they will now need a minor miracle to make it to Derby’s County Ground on June 22. Even winning their three remaining games may not be sufficient.

International pair Kathryn Bryce and Tammy Beaumont underpinned The Blaze’s 159-7 with impressive scores of 54 off 39 balls and 45 off 33 respectively, while off-spinner Erin Burns led the way with the ball for the hosts with 3-19.

In reply, the Diamonds found themselves at 18-2 in the third over after new ball seamer Grace Ballinger had Lauren Winfield-Hill caught at cover and England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn bowled Hollie Armitage.

It seemed like a forlorn task for the hosts given they had not posted above 140 in their previous CE Cup matches this season, but England wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath (pictured) had other ideas, crashing five of her first 11 balls to the boundary.

She hit 10 fours in her half-century off 28 balls, with her famed switch hit on show alongside brute power.

However, just when the Diamonds looked like they were going to win, things changed again.

Sterre Kalis fell caught behind off Glenn, and Heath was caught at deep cover off Bryce, as two of four wickets to fall for 26 from 94-2 in the 12th over to 120-6 in the 15th..

Glenn later struck for a third time and Bryce for a second as Blaze wrapped things up.

“It’s a little bit bittersweet, yes,” said Diamonds’ Heath afterwards.

“We know it’s a good batting wicket here and we had to play strong shots. With rain around, we knew we had to keep close to DLS and we could get somewhere near. It just wasn’t to be.

“I think their score was around par, maybe just over. They had a great powerplay, but we managed to crawl it back.

“Myself and Sterre built a good platform having steadied the ship in that middle. I was happy with how I played, but unfortunately we didn’t quite get there.”

Blaze’s Bryce added: “You don’t want to lose that winning habit, so we’ll keep working on all aspects of our game over the next three (games).

"Hopefully, then, it will all come together for Finals Day.”

Diamonds successfully defended a modest total of 137-7., their innings a rather lop-sided affair, Armitage (62) and Kallis (43) adding 97 in 76 balls, while the rest of the rejigged batting order imploded against an attack led by Hannah Baker (3-24).