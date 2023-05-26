Lauren Winfield-Hill believes supporters attending Headingley for Sunday’s T20 double header could be in for a treat as the Northern Diamonds bid to put one foot in Finals Day of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The Diamonds are going in search of a fourth successive win in this competition when they tackle Sunrisers from 3.30pm, after Yorkshire’s men face Durham in the Vitality Blast at 11.30am.

The Diamonds have so far beaten Western Storm, Central Sparks and, on Friday night, South East Stars to put themselves in with a great chance of a top three finish and a place at New Road on June 10.

They are sat on 12 points, two behind leaders The Blaze. The top three teams qualify, with no one else yet into double figures points wise.

CATCH US WHILE YOU CAN: Northern Diamonds Lauren Winfield-Hill takes the catch to dismiss Central Sparks' Erin Burns during the Charlotte Edwards Cup match at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Armitage scored a brilliant 82 in Friday’s thrilling two-wicket win over South East Stars off the last ball at the Oval.

“We know we have the power and skill in the shed,” said England’s Winfield-Hill. “We have such a destructive batting line-up, and the beauty is that we’re not just dependent on one person.

“Everyone has contributed in different areas.”

This is not the first double header the Diamonds have played at Headingley with Yorkshire, but it does take on extra significance given it’s the first time they will have played after the men instead of before.

BIG HIT: Northern Diamond’s Hollie Armitage batting smashed 82 in Northern Diamonds' win at The Oval on Friday. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“It’s going to be amazing. Where the game’s at, we’re playing at Test venues, double headers, it’s just awesome,” added Winfield-Hill. “The women’s game is really getting pushed forwards in this country. Hopefully we get a good crowd and a good atmosphere and the Western Terrace is a bit rowdy. It will be cool to experience that.”

“A lot of the girls have played in front of decent crowds, but a lot of the youngsters haven’t.”

Armitage top-scored with 82 from 59 balls at the Kia Oval, her second half-century of this year’s competition, to secure her side’s third straight victory after losing both openers with just six on the board.

The Diamonds skipper’s efforts outshone those of Alice Capsey, who had smashed 71 from 48 – also a personal best in the tournament – after being dropped twice, on 15 and 32, to hold Stars’ innings together with a display of powerful hitting.

But their total of 138-7 was not quite enough, despite an excellent spell of three for 12 by off-spinner Claudie Cooper and Lizzie Scott sliced the final ball from Alice Davidson-Richards over point for four as Diamonds edged home.

