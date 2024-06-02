Northern Diamonds suffer last-ball agony as Sunrisers inflict fifth straight defeat

Grace Scrivens played a captain’s knock of 64 not out to power Sunrisers to a final ball victory over Northern Diamonds in the Charlotte Edwards Cup clash at Wantage Road.

Chasing just 124 to win on a slow surface, Sunrisers were behind the run rate from the start, losing six wickets along the way, leaving Scrivens to play a lone hand.

She went into the final over, bowled by Erin Burns, needing 11 to win and took two boundaries off the first five deliveries, one a reverse sweep and the other a heave through backward square leg. It left Sunrisers needing two off the last ball to win which Scrivens cooly smashed down the ground for four.

Scrivens said: “I felt like you had to give yourself time to get used to the pace of the pitch and then obviously, backing yourself and the team to chase at the end, obviously, short boundaries going towards the long sides and just trying to play to my strengths with that.”

More frustration for Hollie Armitage and Northern Diamonds as they lost on the final ball at Sunrises on Sunday (Picture: SWPix.com)

Diamonds skipper Hollie Armitage had struck 39 to give her team a platform in a second wicket stand of 39 in 5.2 overs with former England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill (26).

But the visitors found it increasingly difficult to accelerate on a slow pitch against some disciplined bowling and fielding from Sunrisers, they collapsed in the final 5.2 overs, losing six wickets for 34 to finish on 123 for eight. Mady Villiers and Australian overseas shared two wickets a piece.

Armitage was also Diamonds’ most successful bowler with 3-16.

This was Diamonds fifth defeat in five games in this tournament so far this season, while Sunrisers chalked up their second victory.

“We showed a lot of character today, hence why we took it to the last over,” said Armitage.

"You get these games where last season we may have been on the right side of them. Unfortunately, at the minute we're finding ways to let it slip through our fingers.

"With how we batted last game, we improved massively. We lost 10 for 36 or something stupid (at Durham), and today we've taken it deeper and built some more partnerships in the middle. Unfortunately, we've come out on the wrong side of it.

"I think we might have been 5-10 short with the bat. You can then nit-pick certain things, but I think we bowled and fielded extremely well today.