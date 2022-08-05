Northern Superchargers get Hundred campaign off to promising start against Manchester Originals

The competition is back on our TV screens to inspire Partridge-style shrugs of indifference from critics.

“Hi Susan, I was a bit bored watching The Hundred, so I dismantled my Corby trouser press,” as the failed presenter almost put it to the manager at Linton Travel Tavern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For traditionalists, the 100-ball tournament should rightly be confined to the equivalent of the 4am slot on Up With The Partridge on Radio Norwich, or, better still, not seen or heard at all, let alone given prime-time exposure on summer evenings.

Adam Lyth, on his way to a half century that helped Northern Superchargers beat hosts Manchester Originals at Old Trafford last night. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

That many enjoy it, though, cannot be denied and they were out in force at Old Trafford, revelling in the usual hype and din and hullabaloo.

At the end of a night of “unmissable, edge-of-the-seat entertainment”, as it says on the blurb, Northern Superchargers had beaten Manchester Originals by six wickets with six balls remaining to get their campaign off to a successful start.

After winning the toss, Superchargers restricted Originals to 161-4, a pretty decent total on a pretty slow pitch.

But a half-century from Adam Lyth, allied to an unbeaten 33 from his county team-mate Harry Brook, and a fine all-round performance from David Willey with a little help, also, from Adil Rashid, ensured that the four ‘Yorkshiremen’ of this particular apocalypse, as it were, more than played their part.

Northern Superchargers' Dwayne Bravo celebrates dismissing Manchester Originals' Paul Walter at Old Trafford Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

In bright sunshine, the Superchargers had been given a good start to proceedings by Willey, who had Phil Salt caught at cover by Brook (16-1 off 11). Jos Buttler and Wayne Madsen added 84 for the second-wicket, Madsen also taken at cover off Willey for 43 from 26.

Rashid bowled Buttler for the top-score of 59 from 41 before some late hitting from Andre Russell (29 not out) and Paul Walter (23), who both clubbed three sixes, lifted the hosts to a challenging score, Walter going lbw to Dwayne Bravo four balls out.

Faf du Plessis, Superchargers’ captain, clubbed a couple of sixes of his own before pulling to a diving Russell at mid-on (30-1 off 18).

Michael Pepper went inside-out and was caught on the cover boundary (65-2 off 38), but Lyth played with typical flair and style, striking six fours and a six on his way to 51 from 30 before finding point.