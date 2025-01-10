Mickey Arthur. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

The former South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan coach - and the current head of cricket at Derbyshire - has joined the Headingley-based side in The Hundred.

He replaces Marcus North, the former Australia batsman, who had three years at the helm.

Arthur, 56, will work alongside Superchargers’ men’s coach Andrew Flintoff and new women’s coach Lisa Keightley.

However, Derbyshire say the role will be “largely hands-off”, with Arthur to remain with the club during the concurrent One-Day Cup.

"I’m delighted to be taking on this role with Northern Superchargers and am very excited to get started ahead of the 2025 edition of The Hundred,” said Arthur.

"Whilst the Northern Superchargers haven’t lifted any silverware in the competition yet, both the men’s and women’s teams have put in some strong performances over the years and shown a lot of potential.

“I’m looking forward to working with both Freddie Flintoff and Lisa Keightley to build strong squads, and a culture that will see us enjoy success in 2025.

“I’d also like to thank Derbyshire for supporting me in taking on this role, in addition to the long-term project we are developing at The County Ground.”

Derbyshire say Arthur remains “fully committed” to a club that he “lives and breathes”.

"We hope that he can use this opportunity to showcase the quality Derbyshire has,” said Ryan Duckett, their chief executive.

Sanjay Patel, the Yorkshire interim chief executive, said that he was thrilled to have Arthur on board.

The South African is expected to advise on recruitment and give general support.

“We are delighted that Mickey has agreed to join us as director of cricket of Northern Superchargers,” said Patel.

“His extensive experience as a head coach around the world will be incredibly valuable to us and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on the squads this year.

“With player retentions now underway and the draft to come, it is going to be a very exciting time for the Superchargers and we are delighted to have Mickey on board with us.”

Kirsty Bashforth, the Superchargers’ chair, said: “We are incredibly excited to work alongside Mickey and are looking forward to the energy and expertise he will bring to the team.

"I also want to thank Marcus for his invaluable contributions over the past three years.