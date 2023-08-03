ENGLAND all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards stole the show for Northern Superchargers Women as they beat Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets to get their campaign off to the perfect start.

Davidson-Richards (pictured) took 3-11 from her 20 balls as well as taking two catches and claiming a brilliant run out in an excellent team display from Superchargers, as they restricted Phoenix to 110-8 off their 100 balls.

Australian Phoebe Litchfield top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 42 as they eased their way to victory with 22 balls to spare, with Marie Kelly also adding a valuable 24 at the top of the order.

Later in the day, torrential rain brought an abrupt end to the men’s clash with just 62 balls possible in Phoenix’s first innings.

LEADING LADY: Alice Davidson-Richards pulls over square leg for four on her way to helping Northern Superchargers claim a seven-wicket win at home to Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred at Headingley on Thursday night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

With puddles forming on the outfield the umpires were left with no choice but to call a halt to proceedings after a heavy shower engulfed Headingley.

It was frustrating for the hosts who had got themselves into a decent position during the play that was possible with Reece Topley removing opener Jacob Bethell for 0 in his opening set of deliveries.

That brought England star Ben Duckett to the middle and he introduced himself with a ramped shot for six before hitting an unbeaten 34 off 26 balls before the rain came.

Spin also played its part with Matthew Short removing Dan Mousley and Shadab Khan in quick succession with England’s Adil Rashid claiming the wicket of Jamie Smith who was bowled for 13 with the visitors 84-5 at the close.

OPENING SALVO: Northern Superchargers' Phoebe Litchfield (left) and Alice Davidson-Richards celebrate winning their opening match in The Hundred against visitors Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley on Thursday night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Davidson-Richards said an ability of the Superchargers’ players to bond swiftly since coming together, was a large reason behind their comfortable win.

"I think coming up here we know we’ve got a lot of good eggs around here so the team get on pretty quickly and anyone who comes in kind of has to buy into that,” she said. “We gel really quickly and enjoy each other's company which is one of our strengths on the field.

"The more we enjoy each other's company and each other's success the better we seem to do; it was a great start.

"Our fielding is something we should really be proud of and we take care of how we field as a unit for sure.

GOT HIM: Northern Superchargers' Reece Topley (3rd right) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Birmingham Phoenix's Jacob Bethell during The Hundred match between the two teams at Headingley - the game was later abandoned due to torrential rain. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

"It's one of those days where you just try and keep it simple . I don't think I necessarily bowled the best out of everybody, I just ended up with my name on the board a few times.”

Davidson-Richards said the willingness of the crowd to get involved in the game, helped the home team get over the line.

"I t's so brilliant to see them and also hear them enjoying it around the grounds especially when a wicket or a spectacular catch happens and everyone can get excited about it,” she added. “Hearing the crowd get involved definitely feels like we have an extra player on the pitch sometimes.

"Obviously, it’s brilliant to start with a win. We spoke before about potentially being a bit slow and then catching up.