HAVING firmed up his England place with a century against Zimbabwe Ollie Pope is eager to prove he can succeed against the best attacks in the world.

Pope hit a commanding 171 as England thrashed their unfancied opponents in less than three days at Trent Bridge, going a long way to quashing speculation that the selectors were preparing to hand his No 3 spot to Jacob Bethell.

Ben Stokes offered a firm vote of confidence in his vice-captain after the match, suggesting questions over Pope’s role were not being asked inside the dressing room, but the man himself admits there is one he still needs to answer.

Can he do it against England’s two biggest rivals: India and Australia?

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza on day three of the Rothesay International test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday May 24, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA

The 27-year-old averages 35.49 over his 56-Test career, but that drops to 24.60 against India and even more alarmingly to 15.70 in five Ashes appearances.

In the next eight months he has the chance to put that right, with a marquee clash against the Indians starting in four weeks and a hotly-anticipated trip Down Under this winter.

“I completely own that my numbers aren’t good enough against those guys and I accept that,” he said after his profitable outing in Nottingham.

“But I think I am a better player to deal with the competition ahead this summer. Hopefully over the next year I can prove that. I did that a little bit in India last year (with a match-winning 196 in Hyderabad) and look forward to doing it this summer and winter.

BIG YEAR AHEAD: England's Ollie Pope celebrates reading his century on day one of the Rothesay International test series match at Trent Bridge. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I’ve been trying to work on my all-round game and everything that will make me successful in Test cricket. It’s about putting my best foot forward and play a big innings, whether we are playing Zimbabwe, India or Australia. That’s always the plan.”

Pope has earned his reputation as a good team man, stepping up to lead the side when Stokes was injured last year before deputising as stand-in wicketkeeper in New Zealand. Some players might have spread themselves less thinly, particularly as donning the gloves allowed Bethell to make a strong audition in Pope’s usual slot.

He does not shy away from the competition, choosing instead to view it as a positive for the team.

“It’ll be good to have him back in the squad and the selectors can make their decision,” he said.

England's Sam Cook and Ben Stokes (right) on day three of the Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I try not to read what’s in the media and focus on scoring my runs. It’s all noise to us, we have a tight-knit unit and we will keep chatting amongst ourselves.

“I just try to ignore it. Every time I go into a series I’m trying to make sure I’m a better player than I was before and hopefully cash in when it counts.”

England’s Test specialists will now pass the baton to the white-ball side, under the guidance of new captain Harry Brook as they take on the West Indies in ODI and T20 action over the next two weeks.

For Pope that means a chance to return to Surrey for some Vitality Blast action, increasingly secure in the notion that his England place will be waiting for him at Headingley for the first Test against India on June 20.

England won their first game of the summer by an innings and 45 runs against opponents whose resistance only lasted until the third afternoon, Shoaib Bashir finishing the tourists off with a career-best haul of 6-81.

The game had earlier been set up by a hat-trick of top-order hundreds from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Pope – the latter two having faced question marks over their place in the side.

Stokes inadvertently fuelled that on the eve of the match when he praised Bethell and added, “I think you put two and two together and you probably know what’s going to happen”.

On Saturday, he clarified that he was not promising an instant recall to the XI and suggested Pope was being targeted by critics.

“There’s always someone going to be under the spotlight,” Stokes told the BBC. “I’ve personally felt that it was a bit of – not a vendetta – but I got asked a simple question about Bethell.

“I said, ‘put two and two together, he comes back into the squad’ and then all of a sudden it turns into something that suits the agenda of the time.

“It is unfortunate that you say something and it can get twisted. I made it very clear to Popey the night before this Test that is not the case. He’s my vice-captain and he’s been incredible for me and the team at No 3. I’m very, very pleased for him that he went out there and played the way that he did.”

Stokes also made a point of praising Bashir, who continues his unusual journey from the periphery of county cricket to the top of the Test game.

England have made a huge investment in the 21-year-old, who cannot command a place in the Somerset first team but remains locked in as their No 1 slow bowler.

“He’s going from strength to strength. We know, in Bash, we’ve got a very, very special talent within that dressing room,” added Stokes.

“It’s’s scary to think about the start to his career that he’s had considering what he had experience wise before he made his Test debut. I know it’s a odd story to look at, I can understand why it’s one of those things where people find it hard to believe.