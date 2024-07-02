Ottis Gibson bangs the drum for overseas star Vishwa Fernando and wants him to return
The Sri Lanka pace bowler signed off with match figures of 9-88 as Yorkshire thumped Derbyshire by an innings in Chesterfield.
Victory lifted them third in the in-play table, hot on the heels of Sussex and Middlesex.
“Vishwa has been brilliant for us,” said Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach. “He’s played three games and taken wickets in every game; he’s been fantastic.
“Unfortunately, he goes off now and is back with Sri Lanka. But we’ll certainly look to get him back next year if we can.”
Fernando, 32, took 17 wickets in three appearances, adding variety with his left-arm angle. He was a big hit with the Yorkshire players, who warmed to his friendly, unassuming character.
Yorkshire will now look to recruit another overseas player for the season’s back end. They return to County Championship action on August 22 against Sussex at Scarborough, the first of five games in a hectic finale.
“We’ll have a look around to see who else we might be able to get in,” added Gibson. “We might still be able to get another overseas in and we’re exploring every possibility we think will make us better.
“We’re trying to get promoted, so we’ll do whatever we can in terms of getting some quality in and seeing if they can help with that promotion push.
“Hopefully, ‘Fish’ (Matty Fisher) will be fit for the back end of the season as well (after an ankle injury).”
Gibson paid tribute to Ben Coad, who returned from six weeks out with a back injury to take 6-30 at the Queen’s Park ground.
Coad helped to dismiss Derbyshire for 171 second time round as Yorkshire prevailed by an innings and 204 runs after removing the hosts for 76 on the first day before racking up 451-9 declared.
“We know what ‘Coady’ can do, especially in conditions like this,” said Gibson. “He’s very important for us going forward as we try to win as many matches as possible.”
