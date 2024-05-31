The club finally got off the mark against Worcestershire on Thursday in their opening match in the Vitality Blast.

Yorkshire had gone seven without a win in the County Championship but they hit the ground running in the 20-over format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yes, it was a relief,” said Moriarty, the left-arm spinner, who captured a career-best 4-25 as Yorkshire produced a clinical performance to win by eight wickets.

Man in demand: Dan Moriarty signs autographs for the fans after Yorkshire's opening night victory in the Vitality Blast. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“It was nice; I feel that we’ve been playing good cricket, and we probably should have won four of those red-ball games, so that’s been frustrating.

“But we’ve turned a new page and it’s a new competition, and it’s almost like a fresh start for us.

“To be honest, spirits haven’t been down - there’s been some frustrating moments, obviously, some close games - but we’ve been saying as a team that we’ve been playing good cricket and it was nice to back that up with a win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire are straight back in action on Friday night against Leicestershire at Grace Road as they look to win the 20-over tournament for the first time.

Moriarty is hoping that confidence acquired in the Vitality Blast can spill over into the second half of the Championship programme, with second-bottom Yorkshire by no means out of promotion contention on paper given that they are only 24 points (the equivalent of one maximum-points victory) behind Middlesex in the second and final promotion position.

“As I say, I don’t think we’ve played bad red-ball cricket at all,” said Moriarty, with Yorkshire having drawn five and lost two in a weather-affected start to the season.

“We’ve been quite unlucky with our red-ball stuff, and T20 is a new format, its own unique thing, and hopefully we can get some momentum and see where it takes us because T20 is a big momentum game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When red-ball cricket comes around again, hopefully we can take some confidence into that because we’ve still got loads of cricket to play, red and white ball.

“We’re working hard - I think we’re doing the right things - and we’ve just got to trust our process and keep trying to move the club in the right direction.”

Moriarty, 25, has had a solid start to the campaign with a couple of four-wicket hauls, the other coming in the Championship against Glamorgan at Headingley.

The former Surrey man was one of three specialist spinners in the side against Worcestershire, with Dom Bess (2-10) and Jafer Chohan (1-25) playing their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the spin triplets was nice,” said Moriarty. “It was good to work together and bounce ideas off each other.

“We’ve got three spinners who are very useful in the white-ball cricket so it makes sense to try and utilise that, and I’d like to think that was quite a nice blueprint for us going forward.

“We’ve unfortunately had a few injuries to our seamers, so we’re going a little bit more spin heavy, which is fine, and we’ll just see how it works.