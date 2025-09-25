Mayank Agarwal celebrates his century at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Good morning,” said the voice in the Long Room. “The overseas recruitment this season has been nothing short of a disaster. Only one player has really stepped up to the plate. The rest have been distinctly average. One or two might even be called duds. I’ve heard one of them being called on social media a fraud.”

Why, this chap wanted to know, should recruitment thus be entrusted to the same people again after “this season’s debacle”?

"Thank you very much,” replied chair Colin Graves. “I’ll pass that one across to Sanjay (Patel, chief executive)...”

Adam Lyth plays the ball away on his 38th birthday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It was, of course, a fair enough opinion - only Imam-ul-Haq of the seven overseas players who had represented the club this season could reasonably claim to have done themselves justice, injuries excepted.

But rather like the man who finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, perhaps walking into a restaurant just as the mafia is spraying the place with bullets, the questioner’s timing could have been better, coming as it did on a day when Mayank Agarwal went on to produce an innings that might just keep Yorkshire in Division One of the County Championship.

Signed for the last three games, another of those short-term overseas deals that have so often ‘bombed’, the 34-year-old Indian followed scores of 0, 26 and 0 in his first two appearances with one of 175 as Yorkshire reached 314-5 in reply to Durham’s 346 at the halfway stage of a match they need only draw now to stay up.

Agarwal’s class is not in question, with almost 20,000 runs in all formats and 26 appearances for India, and he blended delicacy with destruction during a display that featured some lovely late-cuts and some lashing straight sixes, with many of his finest shots coming off Shafiqullah Ghafari, the 23-year-old Afghan leg-spinner.

There were blue skies and sunshine at Headingley once again. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Adam Lyth chipped in with 69 on his birthday (there have been times this season when Lyth has looked as if he could still be playing at the age of 69) as Yorkshire stood up with the bat on a day when, had they failed to do so, they could have found themselves in some trouble against a Durham side for whom only a win will do in their own relegation fight.

Afterwards, Agarwal, who batted through the pain barrier after being badly hit on the left arm early on, said that he was pleased to contribute, his innings spanning 195 balls and containing 20 fours and five sixes.

"I’m just really happy to have contributed,” he said. “I thought we had a great day today, started off really well with the ball and have put ourselves in a good position with the bat. If we can follow it up tomorrow, we’ll have put ourselves in a great position.”

Of his brief time at Yorkshire, he added: “I’ve loved it. The boys have been great. Yorkshire as a club has been very, very welcoming. Quite honestly, it’s felt like home.”

Durham had started the day on 322-7, another of blue skies and sunshine. They needed another 78 runs in 14 overs to get up to 400 for two more batting points and four of the five available but they pulled up short of adding to their tally, Yorkshire taking the last three wickets for 24 runs inside eight overs.

All went to Jack White, operating from the Kirkstall Lane end, who bowled Matthew Potts and Daniel Hogg and then had Ben Raine slicing to third-man. Raine, 87 overnight, went on to 101, his second first-class hundred, a sometimes brutal effort that comprised 105 balls and included 10 fours and five sixes, with White’s 5-69 his maiden five-wicket haul for the hosts.

Raine struck an early blow when Yorkshire replied, Fin Bean leg-before playing to the on-side, the early difficulties emphasised by a lunchtime score of 28-1 in all of 17 overs. But the afternoon belonged squarely to Yorkshire, who had advanced to 198-2 at tea from 54 overs, Agarwal striking 111 in the session and reaching his hundred from 122 balls by pulling Ghafari for six.

Agarwal’s second fifty came from 39 balls as he showed a particular taste for the straight boundary at The Howard Stand end, while Lyth contributed well to their second-wicket partnership of 127 inside 34 overs, ended when the left-hander was caught at slip off Ghafari via the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

There was just the hint of a wobble after tea, James Wharton playing Raine down into the ground and into the stumps, and Jonny Bairstow dabbing at one off the same bowler and edging behind, but Matty Revis gave useful support to Agarwal, who went to his 150 from 176 balls and celebrated by pulling Potts for six.