The hosts are without 15 players due to the 100-ball competition - for the record: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Tom Lawes, Jason Roy, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Jamie Smith, Dan Worrall, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton, Laurie Evans and Chris Jordan, some of whom will join up after England’s Test series against the West Indies.

Yorkshire have not been so heavily hit but have still lost seven themselves - Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Jordan Thompson and Dawid Malan.

However, they have found a player in young Will Luxton, a batsman progressing to the extent that it can only be a matter of time before he ends up at the Hundred as well.

Yorkshire's Will Luxton. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Only rain denied Luxton what appeared not so much the possibility as the formality of a maiden century in London on Thursday. Opening the batting after Yorkshire were inserted, he was cruising on 81 out of 158-3 from 26 overs when the last of three weather delays further reduced the match from 50 to 33 overs per side.

It had already been shortened to 49 overs each, then to 37, when Luxton walked out needing to slog from the get-go. He had added only two more to his score when he fell to a cross-batted swipe that flew to mid-off, perishing for the greater good for 83 on a day when his efforts, to a large degree, helped Yorkshire to a 25-run DLS win in their opening One-Day Cup game.

Luxton, 21, has been around for a while; this was his 23rd first-team appearance across the formats, in fact, 14 of which have come in the 50-over tournament, with a best of 84 against Northants at York two years ago. He has never played better than this, however, looking a million dollars beneath the overcast skies and striking cleanly all around the ground.

After Fin Bean fell early, brilliantly caught off an inside edge by Josh Blake, diving to his right, Luxton stamped his authority beneath the floodlights. Matt Dunn was hooked and driven for boundaries, then Conor McKerr, recently on loan at Yorkshire, eased past mid-on for a sumptuous four.

Showers disrupted proceedings at the Oval on Thursday. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

There were nine boundaries in Luxton’s 38-ball fifty, McKerr’s frustration clear when, in an effort to bounce him, he sent the ball flying over the batsman and keeper’s head and away for four byes, in addition to two runs for a no-ball.

Luxton then feasted on the leg-spin of Cameron Steel, three times striking him powerfully to the leg-side rope, adding 97 with Shan Masood before the captain edged an attempted pull behind off McKerr.

That left Yorkshire 104-2 in the 16th, which became 138-3 in the 22nd when James Wharton, after a breezy 22, was superbly caught one-handed by Steel running back from the backward square-leg region to intercept a scoop off Yousef Majid, the left-arm spinner.

After rain halted Yorkshire’s momentum, George Hill stepped on the gas, reaching a fifty from just 36 balls, including eight fours and a six, before falling for 51 to a catch at long-off, the first of two wickets in an over for Steel, who then had Dom Bess edging behind a reverse sweep. Steel’s next over, the last of the innings, was a decisive one for Yorkshire as Matty Revis clubbed four sixes.

He pulled the first ball into the stands before taking a single, followed by a leg bye, then lofted a full toss over deep mid-wicket, whacked one over the straight boundary and rounded things off with another huge pull.

Revis’s unbeaten 36 from 15 balls gave Yorkshire a competitive 240-6, even if weather-affected games invariably favour the side batting second. Left to chase seven runs more on DLS, 248 rather than 241, Surrey lost Dom Sibley early to a catch at cover by Wharton off Dom Leech.

Wharton should have had a second catch off the same man only to spill Ryan Patel – a straightforward chance at deep mid-wicket. Wharton redeemed himself astonishingly, eclipsing Steel’s catch off him earlier in the day when he also claimed the ball one-handed running back, out at deep cover, to remove Ben Geddes off Hill, a remarkable take. Wharton was at it again when he held Rory Burns at deep mid-wicket, also off Hill, throwing the ball up first to prevent himself from carrying it over the boundary before completing the catch.

Hill’s excellent contribution continued when Steel skied him to short fine-leg, ending a stand of 68 with Ben Foakes, Hill finishing with 3-41, a one-day career-best.

Foakes lofted Bess to Luxton at deep mid-wicket, then Blake picked out Hill at long-on off Revis.