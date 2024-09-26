Promising fast bowler shines in England U19 Young Lions ODI Tri-Series

West Yorkshire's rising cricket star, Alex Wade, made a memorable debut for the England U19 Young Lions in the recent ODI Tri-Series against Scotland and Ireland.

The 17-year-old from Ilkley delivered a string of impressive performances, further establishing himself as a fast bowler with immense potential. Alex’s standout moment came in the final match against Scotland, where he opened the bowling and claimed the key wickets of three top-order batsmen, cementing his impact on the international stage.

The Year 13 Bradford Grammar School (BGS) student, who wants a professional career in cricket, said: “It was an incredible feeling to represent England. I was delighted when I got the call-up - pretty shocked but really happy. It’s a fantastic opportunity to gain experience and test myself at an international level.”

Alex currently plays for the Yorkshire 2nd XI and Bradford and Bingley Cricket Club, balancing six days of intense training sessions each week with his A-Level studies in Chemistry, Economics and Maths at BGS.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast bowler Alex Wade, a pupil at Bradford Grammar School, made his debut for the U19 Young Lions

Inspired by international cricket stars such as Jofra Archer and West Indian legend Michael Holding, he hopes to secure a professional contract with Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCC) and dreams of representing England at the highest level. Alex said: “I definitely want to pursue cricket professionally. My goal is to earn a rookie contract with Yorkshire and eventually play for England. It’s something I’ve worked towards for years, with amazing coaches at Yorkshire CCC Pathways especially the Head of Performance and Academy coaches, I’m determined to keep improving and make that dream a reality.”

YCC cricket coach and former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson believes Alex is one to keep an eye on. He said recently: “Alex is a very good young prospect. He’s got a nice action… He’s one that we have high hopes for here at Headingley."

Alex’s cricket journey began at the age of eight with Olicanian Cricket Club in Ilkley. His rise through the ranks of regional cricket started when he represented Yorkshire at U10 level. In recent years, his development has accelerated, highlighted by his selection for the English Schools Representative side against the MCC at Lord’s in 2023, and his participation in the prestigious Super 4s tournament this year—both platforms that showcase the nation’s most promising young cricketers.

BGS has played a significant role in Alex’s cricketing journey. He has represented the school’s cricket team since Year 6, and developed under mentorship of coach Simon Kellett, a former professional cricketer who played over 150 games for Yorkshire County Cricket Club and was capped in 1992.

Alex added: “Balancing county cricket and school commitments can be tough, but whenever I get the chance to represent BGS, it's something I really enjoy. The support from my coach and teammates has been brilliant, and it's special to share those moments on the field with friends I've known for years.”