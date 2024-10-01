A runners-up finish followed in 2013, followed by back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, and then almost a hat-trick in 2016 when Yorkshire came third.

Jonny Tattersall, the man who steered the club over the line this time as stand-in captain, sees no reason why this promotion cannot be a similar springboard.

Asked whether the potential exists to replicate that golden era, Tattersall said: “One hundred per cent. There’s definitely that opportunity there.

Jonny Tattersall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"We’ve created that opportunity by getting back into Division One, and we’ve got a great, strong squad of players.

“We’re losing a couple, and we’re probably going to need to replace and improve in certain areas as well if we’re going to be right at the top end of that First Division, but that era is something we can look back on in history and use as motivation.

“Of course, the likes of Root and Bairstow and Ballance were playing in that side, and obviously they went on to do great things for England, but hopefully we can replicate something like that in a different way perhaps.”

Everything in sport goes in cycles - periods of success, periods in which sides are stronger in certain departments than in others, and so on.

The gulf in class between the First and Second Division would not appear insignificant - that Northamptonshire finished fourth in Division Two, intending no disrespect, is evidence of that.

But Tattersall is confident, saying: “We’ve got a lot of talent and potential, and if we can keep harnessing that, and if we can add a few players to the squad as well over the next year or two, there’s no reason why we can’t keep going from strength to strength.

“We’ve got a good core of players, and the lads are only going to keep getting better and better the more that they play.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves as a group. We know that when we put four days of cricket together, session-in, session-out, as we managed lately, that we can cause anyone problems because we’ve got some real quality in our side.

“Obviously, it will be a different challenge, but we’re fully expecting ourselves to not go in there and be scraping around at the bottom.

"We’ll be expecting ourselves to put in a decent season next year.

“We’ll work hard in the winter to improve and be in a good space when April comes back around.”

Tattersall, 29, has already spoken of his desire to captain the team permanently should that chance arise, a decision that will be made by the new head coach.

There is no doubt that the players were right behind him in the season’s closing weeks, with Tattersall at the helm for four of the five wins in the final seven games.

He had a good season too, scoring 643 runs at 40.18, despite limited chances in some of the fixtures.

On the last day of the season, Tattersall edged past 3,000 first-class runs (3,001 at 34.89).