"Quiet and respected": Why Adil Rashid is backing new England white-ball captain Harry Brook

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last month that Brook, 26, would replace Jos Buttler as ODI and T20 captain.

Rob Key, director of men’s cricket, acknowledged this role for Brook has “come slightly earlier than expected”, with an enormous year of red-ball cricket on the horizon with a five-Test home series with India this summer followed by an away Ashes.

However, ahead of Thursday’s one-off Test with Zimbabwe, which is followed days later by an ODI series with West Indies, Brook has been backed to thrive by a team-mate from the international and domestic scene.

Double act: England's Adil Rashid is congratulated by Harry Brook after dismissing Adam Zampa during an England ODI with Australia at Headingley last summer. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Yorkshire’s Rashid said: “I am sure he is ready but when someone takes over the captaincy it is not an overnight thing. He has got time, he has done well so far with what he’s done.

“At (Northern) Superchargers, he did well and has got a real positive mindset. He is quiet but that’s a good thing as well because he has that respect in the dressing room on and off the pitch.

“I am sure he will be a very good leader and going forward he will do wonders for England cricket.

“He will not take it lightly. There is obviously a lot of thought that has gone into it with him taking over the captaincy of the ODI team and T20s. It is a big task, it is a big thing but they gave it to him because he thinks he can be the one.

Still going strong: England's Adil Rashid is congratulated by Harry Brook after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell which took him to 200 international One Day wickets. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We all believe he can be the leader and captain of the ODIs and T20. It will be tricky (to balance), but I am sure he has got the capability, the mindset, the hunger and drive to do that and lead England to wins and World Cups.”

England veteran reveals own plans for sticking around

Rashid, despite turning 37 in February, is ready to still be a key figure in the new white-ball era of Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum. The veteran of 292 international appearances produced solid if not spectacular displays at an overall disappointing Champions Trophy in February, but is determined to help England get back on track before next year’s T20 World Cup.

“Yeah 100 per cent looking forward to it. It is a new era, with a new captain and new faces as well, so looking forward to it,” reflected Rashid.

