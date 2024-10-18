Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Slater, the 22-year-old Scotland left-arm pace bowler, has agreed a three-year deal.

It follows the capture of Lauren Winfield-Hill, the England wicketkeeper-batter, on a four-year contract, and that of Sterre Kalis, the Netherlands batter, on a three-year arrangement.

More signings are set to follow as the club prepares for life in the new women’s structure.

Rachel Slater, in the colours of Northern Diamonds, celebrates dismissing Emma Lamb, of Lancashire Thunder, during a Charlotte Edwards Cup match at Chester-le-Street last summer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Slater, born in New York State and raised in Leeds, has been playing for Scotland at the T20 World Cup.

Like Winfield-Hill and Kalis, she is well-known locally, having come through the Yorkshire system and helped Northern Diamonds win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2022.

She has also played in The Hundred for the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers.

“Yorkshire is the best place for me to grow as a cricketer,” said Slater.

“I love it here, and I’m over the moon to have signed.

“This felt like the best decision for my career. I think what Yorkshire are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch.”

Rich Pyrah, the Yorkshire women’s head coach, said: “We’re so happy to have signed Rachel, who brings with her dedication, international experience and a winning mentality.

“To play at a World Cup would have been an amazing experience for Rachel, playing on the biggest stage against the best players in the world.