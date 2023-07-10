Adam Lyth and Finley Bean posted Yorkshire’s highest opening stand for six years on a truncated day one of the LV=Insurance County Championship match with Worcestershire at New Road.

The duo put on an unbroken 154 in 33.3 overs after being put into bat in what appeared to be helpful conditions for seam bowling.

Lyth and Bean cashed in on some wayward bowling and also profited from three dropped catches.

It was Yorkshire’s best start to an innings since Shaun Marsh and Tom Kohler-Cadmore put on 162 against Surrey at The Oval in 2017.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com. Yorkshire's Adam Lyth.

Lyth said: “Frustrating day with the weather. We’ve been put in on a slightly green wicket which this morning did quite a lot at times.

“Don’t think they bowled quite as well as they can do. We’ve played really well there and got us up to 150 odd. It’s almost the perfect day without the stoppages for the weather.

“We’ve both played really well at times this season and it’s nice we’ve got through things this morning and played really well together.”

Rain prevented any play after 2pm for three and a quarter hours and there was just time for 12 runs to be added in 3.1 overs before bad light ended proceedings.

Lyth will resume tomorrow on 77 from 108 balls having hit 15 boundaries with Bean 69 not out from 97 deliveriesd with 10 fours.

Yorkshire handed a debut to South African international keeper-batter, Ryan Rickelton.

Apart from a couple of early edges, Lyth and Bean scored freely against the Kookaburra ball which is again being trialled in this round of Championship matches. The half century stand came up in only 11.2 overs.

Bean survived a chance to gulley on 28 and then on 41 was put down at first slip off former Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite, who also suffered more frustration as another opportunity went begging with Lyth on 41 spilled at second slip.

To rub salt into his wound, Lyth then cracked the next ball through the covers for four to complete 13,000 first class runs.