Rawdon claim Airedale & Wharfedale title but Cawthorne lose Yorkshire Southern Premier status

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors chose to have first go, but could only score 140, and even that seemed unlikely when they were 101-8.

Numbers nine and ten Amjid Hussain (31) and Abdi-Hasan Ahmed (16) then added 30 - the best stand of the innings - as Tyler Willmott (3-51), Nathan Goldthorp (4-45) and Jake Hodges (2-19) held sway. The latter then scored 21 in a first-wicket partnership of 72 with captain Ben Morley (111no), who saw his team home, hitting 13 fours and six sixes in a knock that only lasted 64 balls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rawdon’s victory would not have been enough on its own, however, but nearest rivals Otley were beaten by 45 runs at home by Collingham & Linton, who climbed to third.

Rawdon and bowler George Myers are champions of the Aire & Wharfe League.

Ilkley and Beckwithshaw have been relegated and will be replaced by two from Pool (322 points), Tong Park Esholt (319) and Follifoot (309).

In Division Two, the match between Harden and Green Lane was abandoned by the umpires early in the second innings due to poor behaviour by players on both sides. Green Lane had made 311-8 and home side Harden were 39-0 in 10.4 overs when stumps were pulled.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North, Acomb have already taken the sole relegation place to be replaced by York & District Senior League champions Stamford Bridge, who have amassed 190 points with one week left.

However, to balance up the top flight after the demise of the Yorkshire Academy, another team will be promoted, and that place rests between Malton & Old Malton (168) and Carlton Towers (162). The former kept their fate in their hands by handing Stamford Bridge only their second defeat of the season. Carlton Towers did not need to bite any nails in defeating Pickering by 190 runs, with star batter Tom Collins making 155, including 27 fours.

Malton & Old Malton are at ninth-placed Pickering next Saturday, while Carlton Towers have the tougher task on paper at Easingwold, who are fourth.

In the top flight, Sessay’s match at home to Beverley Town was rained off - a rare occurrence this season - with Sessay 115-3.

In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, Cawthorne have been relegated with Whiston Parish Church. Cawthorne, sent in, made 231-8 at Tickhill who won by six wickets with 12.4 overs to spare. A Cawthorne victory and an Elsecar defeat could have sent the latter to the bottom but they showed no nerves in defeating Whiston.

Replacing Whiston and Cawthorne will be Aston Hall and Hallam. Championship winners Aston Hall, who have lost only one league match this season, defeated Barnsley Seconds by 76 runs.