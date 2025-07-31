Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Frank Tyson once hit me on the head when I was batting here,” said the former umpire as we chatted before the start of day three of the County Championship match against Sussex, sitting on one of the benches overlooking the spectacular North Bay, a stone’s throw from the ground.

“I hit his first three balls through the offside for four and then the fourth he dropped short, and it almost killed me.

“‘Typhoon’ Tyson they called him - the fastest bowler I ever saw or, on that particular day, the fastest bowler I never saw.”

Matty Revis is applauded in after scoring his third hundred in successive Championship games. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The Scarborough venue has changed little since then - Yorkshire versus MCC in 1958 - and Dickie, 92, remains as passionate about Yorkshire cricket as he was as a player.

“I reckon some of our young lads now could go on to play for England,” he added, before making his way into the ground to be greeted by numerous people wanting to say hello or have selfies taken. “I'm telling yer, there's one or two good ‘uns from what I've seen.”

No doubt Dickie was thinking of people like Matty Revis and George Hill, who starred as Yorkshire strengthened their grip on matters at North Marine Road, where a third Championship win of the season should now be a formality.

Revis made 152 not out and Hill 75 as Yorkshire scored 545-9 declared in their first innings, a lead of 323, Sussex ending the day on 115-3, a state not that much better than poor old Dickie when felled by that Tyson thunderbolt almost 70 years ago.

Imam-ul-Haq, centre, is congratulated on a magnificent piece of fielding to run out Sussex's Tom Alsop. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Jack White and Matt Milnes, the Yorkshire new-ball pair, may not be ‘Typhoon Tyson in his pomp, scourge of the Australians in ‘54-55, but they were effective as Sussex slipped to 20-3 inside six overs.

Rather improbably, though, given that ruinous start, the visitors rallied through Daniel Hughes (56) and Danial Ibrahim (50), who batted through a sunlit evening session to add 95 for the fourth wicket to give their side a smidgen of hope.

It is Revis, the 23-year-old all-rounder, whose star is firmly in the ascendant, this his third hundred in successive Championship games, a feat last achieved for the club by Gary Ballance. His purple patch began with an unbeaten 93 in the previous match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, since when he has taken Essex for 150, Surrey for an unbeaten 110, and now this.

Revis’s batting average has now climbed into the 40s and he could quite easily play as a top-four batsman. Versatility, though, is one of his assets; only Adam Lyth has scored more Championship runs for the club this season.

Spectators watch the action on day three. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Revis’s spree has coincided with the four Kookaburra rounds, which some might perceive as a necessary caveat, with conditions favouring batsmen more than they do with the Dukes ball.

Whereas most cricket lovers want to kill Rob Key and those responsible for trialing the Kookaburra experiment, which has led to some high-scoring games and tedious ones at that, Revis could be forgiven for wanting to give him a great big bear hug, followed by a plea to use the Kookaburra more often.

It has been a magnificent effort by Revis, whatever the circumstances, his latest career-best spanning 188 balls and including 14 fours and two sixes. No doubt Key and Team England are taking note.

On a day when just 1,741 spectators were present, the impact of back-to-back Championship games here only too visible, Yorkshire resumed on 292-4, a lead of 70, with Revis 22 and Harry Duke 20, their stand worth 42 beneath initially grey skies.

Sussex took the new ball immediately and struck with it for the addition of just one more run, Duke drawn forward by Fynn Hudson-Prentice and caught behind. Will Sutherland was bowled by Gurinder Sandhu, who brought one back through the gate as Revis and Hill joined forces at 320-6.

By the time they were separated, having scored fluently all around the ground with some compact driving and powerful shots square, they had added 140 in 28.2 overs, Hill the man out when he top-edged an attempted pull to mid-on shortly after lunch.

Dom Bess was caught behind scooping and Milnes caught on the sweep, at which point Yorkshire declared at 3pm. Sussex were soon in their 20-3 predicament, White having Tom Haines caught and bowled off a leading edge; Imam-ul-Haq running out non-striker Tom Alsop with a direct hit from cover, and Milnes having James Coles caught at fourth slip by Sutherland.

Imam, for those who may be unaware, is nephew of Inzamam-ul-Haq, a man who specialised in being run-out as opposed to pulling off great run-outs.

“A nice fella, Inzamam,” Dickie had told me, adding that he hoped to introduce himself to Imam before play started.