Pyrah has been appointed head coach of the Yorkshire women’s team and will begin work next month.

The former Yorkshire all-rounder and coach, 41, was one of the 16 people sacked by Lord Kamlesh Patel, a previous chair, in December 2021 after allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specifically, Pyrah was among 14 signatories to a staff grievance letter to the old board that claimed Rafiq was on “a one man mission to bring down the club”.

Back in cricket: Rich Pyrah, the new head coach of the Yorkshire women. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

All of the signatories - including Kunwar Bansil, the British Asian former lead physiotherapist - were summarily sacked without investigation in a move praised by Julian Knight MP, the former chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee.

The club was subsequently forced to admit that the dismissals were “procedurally unfair” and forced to pay thousands in financial settlements to Pyrah and others.

After leaving cricket, Pyrah - who played for the club for 11 years and was bowling coach at the time of his dismissal - feared that his coaching career was over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took up work in the construction industry and was further hit in March last year when he was among several former players found to have brought the game into disrepute by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) over allegations of historic racism.

Rich Pyrah pictured giving catching practice at Headingley in 2016. The former all-rounder was among those who lost their jobs at the height of the racism crisis in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Pyrah, as with all of the accused apart from Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, refused to engage in the process as he did not believe it fair or transparent.

One allegation against him was upheld, another was not, and he was handed a £2,500 fine and told to take an educational course.

It is understood that both of those matters have been dealt with to the satisfaction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which had no objection to him returning to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pyrah will take charge of the newly created Tier 2 women’s team for 2025, with Yorkshire to join Tier 1 the following year.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead Yorkshire’s women's side and it’s the proudest moment of my career,” said Pyrah.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in women's cricket, following ECB’s restructure of the women’s professional game.

“To join Yorkshire, one of the biggest cricket clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach; it is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will give my full commitment to this team, I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff, and I aim to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our supporters proud.”

Colin Graves, the Yorkshire chair, commented: “We’re delighted Richard has agreed to become the head coach of our women’s team and we are very pleased to welcome him back to Yorkshire.

“After a thorough and robust process, Richard stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates.

“Through the whole process it was clear Richard is the right person to lead Yorkshire into the club’s new chapter and take our women’s professional team to the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Richard is a proven developer, has an excellent reputation, and a winning mentality as a player and as a coach.