Rich Pyrah targets strong finish for Yorkshire in Metro Bank Cup to make up for T20 Blast misery
Yorkshire know that a maximum points, five-point win over Kent at Canterbury on Saturday (10.30am) in their final group game will qualify them for the semi-finals, where they will almost certainly take on Middlesex away.
The White Rose currently sit fourth in the table, holding the final qualifying spot with 20 points.
They are level on points with fifth-placed Worcestershire and have a far superior net run-rate. Gloucestershire are also in the race on 18 point, with Yorkshire’s also much better than theirs.
It may be that Yorkshire don’t need to win to qualify, with Worcestershire travelling to face leaders Middlesex on Saturday. Middlesex have won all eight group games. Gloucestershire visit out of contention Leicestershire.
But Pyrah’s side simply can’t take that chance and have to assume a win versus second-bottom Kent is needed.
“I’ve said, ‘We've potentially got three finals now’. Saturday’s a final for us, and then it would be knockout cricket,” said Pyrah.
“We've spoken about learning from the final in the Blast and not showing up. I've asked somebody to go and grab it. Again, it will be great learning for them.
“It’s a long-term project we’re thinking about and the progression of players, but results matter.
“There’s excitement for this, but there has been all year from the girls.
“They’re highly motivated to win. So it's great. We’re looking forward to it.”