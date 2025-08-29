Head coach Rich Pyrah is hoping last month’s T20 final disappointment can positively impact Yorkshire’s bid for silverware in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, which has reached crunch stage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire know that a maximum points, five-point win over Kent at Canterbury on Saturday (10.30am) in their final group game will qualify them for the semi-finals, where they will almost certainly take on Middlesex away.

The White Rose currently sit fourth in the table, holding the final qualifying spot with 20 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are level on points with fifth-placed Worcestershire and have a far superior net run-rate. Gloucestershire are also in the race on 18 point, with Yorkshire’s also much better than theirs.

FINAL TARGET: Yorkshire coach Richard Pyrah. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It may be that Yorkshire don’t need to win to qualify, with Worcestershire travelling to face leaders Middlesex on Saturday. Middlesex have won all eight group games. Gloucestershire visit out of contention Leicestershire.

But Pyrah’s side simply can’t take that chance and have to assume a win versus second-bottom Kent is needed.

“I’ve said, ‘We've potentially got three finals now’. Saturday’s a final for us, and then it would be knockout cricket,” said Pyrah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've spoken about learning from the final in the Blast and not showing up. I've asked somebody to go and grab it. Again, it will be great learning for them.

“It’s a long-term project we’re thinking about and the progression of players, but results matter.

“There’s excitement for this, but there has been all year from the girls.