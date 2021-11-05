Roger Hutton: The Yorkshire CCC chairman who has stepped down in wake of Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Roger Hutton announced his resignation as Yorkshire CCC chairman on Friday morning over the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:13 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:17 pm

He was appointed to the role at the beginning of April 2020. He worked as joint managing partner at Leeds-based law firm Clarion Solicitors and succeeded Robin Smith as chairman.

Hutton was overwhelmingly voted onto the Yorkshire Board at the same time he was appointed chairman. His Clarion Solicitors firm was also Yorkshire Diamonds’ team principal sponsor in 2016.

ROGER HUTTON: Has resigned as Yorkshire CCC chairman. Picture: Scott Merrylees/JPI Media

The former chairman was educated at Exeter University and Leeds Metropolitan University Law School.

He worked as an article clerk at Hammonds before joining Clarion as an assistant solicitor in 1996. Three years later, Hutton became a partner at the law firm.

Hutton's father was the second cousin of legendary Yorkshire and England batsman Len Hutton.

