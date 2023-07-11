“I’ve been working on concentration and making it count once you are in. That’s what I pride myself on.”

It’s fair to say the hard graft from Yorkshire opener Finlay Bean is paying dividends after the 21-year-old – who has earned a two-year contract extension at Headingley – hit a career-best 135 on day two of the LV=Insurance County Championship encounter with Worcestershire at New Road

His third century of the season helped shepherd the Tykes to 407 all out – and four batting points – on another truncated day’s play in between the showers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old profited from being dropped twice on the opening day and hit two sixes and 17 fours in his 180-ball knock.

Finlay Bean celebrates his century for Yorkshire against Worcestershire (Picture: John Heald)

The partnership of 177 with Adam Lyth was Yorkshire’s best opening stand for seven years.

Worcestershire fought back with Adam Finch, who had conceded 48 runs in five overs on the opening day, taking five wickets today to finish with 5-100. But Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad picked up a wicket apiece to reduce the hosts to 46-2 from 13 overs by the close to maintain Yorkshire’s grip on proceedings.

“It is just nice to keep getting scores, and helping the team out, and hundreds are always nice,” said Bean. “It is just about getting scores and, once you are in, making hay. You can get a couple of low scores and, when you are, you’ve got to make it count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love batting with Adam (Lyth). You learn a lot from him and when he is around in the winter, it is nice to pick his brains about how he goes about certain things.”

Ryan Rickleton plays a shot on his Yorkshire debut against Worcestershire (Picture: John Heald)

Bean progressed from the Under-14s through the Yorkshire age groups and represented England Under-19s but opted to move away from cricket and left the Tykes at the end of the 2020 season.

But he decided to give cricket a second crack and last summer hit 441 for Yorkshire Seconds against Nottinghamshire Seconds at Notts Sports Club.

It was the highest ever individual score in Seconds Championship cricket and earned him a rookie professionalcontract at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bean scored his maiden first class ton in the opening game of the season against Leicestershire at Headingley and followed it up with another in the last Championship match with Gloucestershire on the same ground.

Yorkshire resumed on 154-0 but Lyth added only two to his overnight 77 before he was lbw to a delivery angled in from Ben Gibbon.

After a lengthy stoppage for rain, Bean completed his century when clipping Finch off his legs for two.

It came off 140 balls with 15 fours and Worcestershire were left to rue putting down chances offered by Bean on 28 and 41 on day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite had been the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers on the opening day and he gained some tangible reward with two wickets in two overs.

James Wharton pushed forward to his third ball of the day and was lbw and then South African international Ryan Rickelton survived only 10 balls on his Tykes debut and his 27th birthday.

He cut Waite for four but pushed forward to the next delivery and keeper and compatriot Gareth Roderick held a comfortable catch.

Bean went onto the offensive against left arm spinner, Josh Baker, twice slog sweeping him for six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his fine knock ended when he tried to work Finch to leg and was lbw. His 180-ball innings also contained 17 fours.

“There was a bit of frustration at getting out when I did, similar to last week,” admitted Bean. “Giving it away slightly is always disappointing, especially when you are feeling that good.

“I feel like I’ve left a few runs out there. It’s about wracking the runs up.”

The wickets began to tumble after tea with Jonny Tattersall lbw to Finch after aiming a blow through mid wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Hill completed a 55-ball half century before being bowled when driving to give spinner Josh Baker his first scalp.

There was more joy for Finch when Matthew Fisher was strangled down the legside.

Ben Coad and Matthew Revis batted freely to add 69 in 13 overs and take Yorkshire to within run of a fourth batting point before the latter lobbed up a catch to mid-off off Gibbon.

A fourth wicket for Finch followed when Mark Steketee (3) was comprehensively bowled and he completed his five-for as Revis holed out to mid-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed on from his maiden five-wicket haul against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens in May.

Worcestershire went into bat with 21 overs remaining and opener Roderick soon fell to Fisher as he nicked a ball that nipped away to Bean at third slip.