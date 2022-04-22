Rookie Matthew Revis bowls Yorkshire into ‘good position’ at Northants

Yorkshire's Matthew Revis celebrates with team-mate Jordan Thompson after taking the wicket of Lewis McManus. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old was the club’s most threatening performer with the ball on day two of the County Championship match, where his figures of 3-43, allied to an athletic catch, helped Yorkshire to construct an imposing lead of 177 at the halfway stage with nine second innings wickets left.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last two days,” said Revis, who scored an unbeaten 31 in the Yorkshire first innings before backing up his efforts with the ball.

“The lads have been really good, we’ve got a very big lead now, which we can hopefully build on with plenty of lads in the tent, and we’re in a good position.

“We thought we were maybe 50 or 100 runs light in our first innings, but the way we bowled showed that you can take 10 wickets and that will play into our hands hopefully in the fourth innings too.”

Having begun his Championship career opening the batting, when he was drafted in for the penultimate fixture of the 2019 season, Revis is No 9 in this match – a reflection of Yorkshire’s strength in depth.

He has the ability to bat anywhere in the order and, helped by Rich Pyrah, the former Yorkshire bowling coach, has become a pace bowler of genuine potential.

“I’ve only really paid attention to my bowling for the past two winters,” said Revis, who is making his third first-class appearance to go with 11 in white-ball cricket. The summer before I got offered my rookie contract, Rich really took ownership of it and was like, ‘Right, we’re going to turn you into a bowler this winter’. I’m just trying to do both of them (batting and bowling) to the best of my ability. I’m still trying to bat in the top-six really and bowl as many overs as I can, and I enjoy both aspects of the game.

“There’s still a long way to go in terms of accuracy and being disciplined with the ball, but I’m really happy with the way that it’s going.”