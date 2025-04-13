Root and Brook to play one game for Yorkshire CCC before Test match commitments

JOE ROOT and Harry Brook have been made available for one County Championship match before the start of the international summer.
Joe Root, left, and Harry Brook. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.Joe Root, left, and Harry Brook. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
By Chris Waters
Published 13th Apr 2025
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 18:52 BST

After Yorkshire completed a record-breaking 504-run win against Worcestershire at Headingley, the biggest by a runs margin in Championship history, head coach Anthony McGrath said that they will play against Warwickshire at Headingley from May 2.

England begin their Test summer on May 22 when they play a one-off match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, followed by a five-Test series against India that starts at Headingley on June 20.

“As it stands, I think they’re only going to be available for one game, which is the Warwickshire game,” said McGrath.

“Joe’s still away on holiday; Harry was in last week. I believe that’s all they’re going to play. I don’t think that’s going to change but, as we know, it could do, but I think that’s all we’re going to see of them before that first Test against Zimbabwe.”

McGrath said he had been informed of the situation by selector Luke Wright.

“That was a conversation I had with Luke Wright. Obviously they’re centrally contracted. That’s a directive from ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board).

“We can’t do much about it, but again when they’re not our players, any time we have them is a bonus, so it’s nothing that the lads can do about it really.

“We know how passionate both Harry and Joe are to play, so we’ll treat it as what it is.

"It will be brilliant to have them just for one game, and hopefully they can contribute like the boys have done against Worcestershire this week.”

Commenting on his side’s display, McGrath said: “We won’t win by that margin every week, I’m sure, but it’s good.

"I think the pleasing thing for me was that we didn’t get too down after last week (a five-wicket defeat to Hampshire) because everyone was excited about Division One and starting off, and apart from probably the first three hours down at Hampshire I thought we were arguably the better team.

"It didn’t dent the confidence and to have a lot of players in good form bodes well.

“It is only one game, and we’re only two games into the season, so we will focus now on the next match at Durham starting on Friday.”

