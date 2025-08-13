Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Root said his over-eagerness to do well and various distractions had got in the way on recent visits.

He is determined, first and foremost, to enjoy the series that starts in November and believes that the rest will take care of itself.

“I think the thing that stands out for me is I probably wanted it way too much the last couple of times,” said Root.

Brendon McCullum, left, and Joe Root. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“And it took me away from what was important.

“Clearly, the last two tours there were loads of other things to contend with.

"I was captain, there was Covid, there was the whole Stokes incident the time before that, there was the Jonny headbutt incident as well, so there were a lot of distractions.

"This time, I just want to go and enjoy the tour for what it is.

“It's a beautiful country, it's a great place to go and play cricket. Clearly, it's going to be hostile, it's going to be everything you'd expect and want from an away Ashes series.

“I think that's something you've got to relish and want, and I want to go out there and just enjoy being a part of it.

“I know that if I put my best performances in, then everything else will look after itself, but you've just got to immerse yourself in the situation.”

Root, who is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred, recently became the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, with only Sachin Tendulkar above him.

The 34-year-old needs another 2,379 runs to overhaul Tendulkar’s mark of 15,921 and is optimistic he can maintain his consistency.

“I hope so,” said Root. “I think, as a player, more of the motivation is ‘can you keep evolving, can you keep finding ways of staying ahead of opposition?

“‘Can you make sure that you don't stand still and become stale? Can I keep being creative, can I keep finding ways of improving and making sure that the stuff that I'm doing will stay at that level as a bare minimum?’

"If I do that, then the rest should look after itself.

“We've got some exciting series to play in as well, which makes it a lot easier to stay motivated and excited for.”

Root credits Brendon McCullum, the England head coach, with helping to change his mindset in the latter stages of a remarkable career.

“I do think, having worked with Baz, he has changed the way that I look at the game,” added Root, who was speaking on behalf of KP Snacks.

“I've got less technical, I've become more about trying to manage the game better and find ways of problem solving.

“I think it's been very refreshing to have someone with a very different way of looking at things come and add a huge amount to my game. I think he's been brilliant.”

