IN THE RUNS: Farsley's Ryan Cooper scored an impressive century in a Bradford Premier victory over rivals Bradford & Bingley. Picture: Steve Riding.

SIX teams scored 300 or more - four of them in the Premier Division – and there were 13 centuries, eight of them in the top flight, as runs were plentiful in the Bradford Premier League.

Three of the centuries came in the same Premier Division match at Red Lane, where hosts Farsley and Bradford & Bingley both scored north of 300 in a game of 669 runs.

Farsley chose to bat and, buoyed by an opening stand of 247 between Joe Pocklington (134) and Ryan Cooper (115), finished with a daunting 356-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pocklington hit 16 fours and seven sixes in taking his seasonal league tally to 510 runs, while Cooper smacked 10 fours and four sixes, Stanley Brown then weighing in with 50 not out.

The game looked up for Bingley when they were 58-3, but skipper Ed Brown then took centre stage, scoring 169, including 16 fours and 10 sixes.

Keeper Matthew Duce scored 35, but Rams skipper Ben Wright (4-78) and prize asset Pocklington (4-85) helped to dismiss the visitors for 313, a fifth successive defeat that leaves them third from bottom.

Not far behind the mayhem at Red Lane were the goings on at Little Church Lane, where Methley and Pudsey Congs shared 624 runs and another three centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors sent Methley in and watched them score 340-3, home captain Jared Warner making 140 not out and adding 169 with opener Taylor Cornall (113) for the third wicket.

Warner’s runs came off just 99 balls, which included 11 fours and 10 sixes, while Cornall hit 12 fours and two sixes.

Congs, who are cast adrift at the bottom with 36 points, replied with a spirited 284-8, thanks to an unbeaten 107 from Sri Lankan Yohan Mendis, who struck 10 fours and four sixes, and 49 from Bilal Butt.

They are 20 points behind second-from-bottom Cleckheaton, who pulled off the shock of the day in defeating Townville by seven wickets to record their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not surprisingly, Cleck’s overseas player Yousaf Baber was at the heart of their victory, scoring 127 not out off 104 balls and hitting eight fours and eight sixes as they overhauled Townville’s 278-8 with nine balls remaining.

He added 137 with Muhammad Akmal (44) and 75 unbroken with Lachlan Doidge (31no), Townville having a third-wicket partnership of 133 between in-form duo Chris Holliday (89) and Dushan Vimukthi (67).

Jer Lane were 2-2 and 54-4 but still won by 109 runs at Ossett to stay top, with Bushan Talewadekar scoring 52 and Hamzah Iqbal 64 in Jer’s 216-8, off-spinner Amir Hussain then taking 5-19.

New Farnley are second, five points adrift, after winning a run-fest at Intake Road, scoring 300-6, Steve Bullen (94) and Ryan McKendry (70) putting on 115 for the third wicket before a superb 143 not out by Undercliffe’s overseas player Sharoon Siraj helped them to 258.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Richardson took 5-49 in Woodlands’ 54-run triumph over Pudsey St Lawrence as the heavyweights stayed third, Australian Campbell Kellaway continuing his fine season with 94 for the losers.

York lost for the first time this season in Yorkshire Premier League North as improving Driffield Town beat them by 71 runs.

Noah Kelly (70) featured in stands of 94 with Alec Drury (42) and 62 with Sam Drury in Driffield’s 253 before the visitors were dismissed for 182, George Drury taking 4-32 and Methusan Thilina 3-34.

Top two Castleford and Clifton Alliance both triumphed to extend their margins over York to 14 points and 12 points respectively, Liam Hyde (45), David Wainwright (4-29) and Calum Rowe (3-14) being key men as Cas beat Easingwold by 45 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford Bridge moved off the bottom, Kevin Murphy taking 4-36 and Dave Chaplin 3-53 in their 24-run win over Sessay, while Matthew Turnbull (61), Clarke Doughney (60) and Muhammad Ayub (6-35) were key figures in a vital win for Scarborough over Hull Zingari which moved them out of a relegation berth.

Meanwhile, Lee Goddard (88no) and captain Chris Bilton (81no) put on 158 unbroken as Woodhouse Grange won by nine wickets at Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Again runs were harder to come by in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, but the exceptions were Tickhill and Treeton.

Tickhill made 282-7 at Cawthorne, captain Ross Diver (70) adding 96 with Harry Swindells (42) and 50 with Minod Bhanuka (75 off 68 balls, including four fours and six sixes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cawthorne were then rolled over for 89, with Adi Shreedharan taking 3-5 and Paddy Turner 3-25.

Treeton scored 276-8, with Joe Norbury (76) playing the major innings, adding 71 with fellow opener Harvey Wootton (37).

Norbury then took 4-44 and Charles Bourne 3-36 as Elsecar could muster no more than 155.

The closest match was at Wakefield Thornes, defeated by two wickets by Whitley Hall off the penultimate ball to deny Sijomon Joseph (5-40) and Matthew Taylor (3-41).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only three points separate the top six in the Huddersfield League Premiership, which is headed by Delph & Dobcross, Wasim Qasim (42 and 3-51) doing well as they defeated Broad Oak by 38 runs.

Barkisland are still bottom, but got off the mark with a 34-run triumph at Shepley, Harry Finch scoring 70.

Overseas player Roby Lane (5-70) was again in the wickets for Otley, who defeated Bilton by 45 runs to maintain the Cross Greeners’ 22-point lead over Collingham in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division.