Adults will pay 50 per cent more next season for County Championship and One-Day Cup games, with prices rising from £22 per day to £33.

Concessions (incorporating seniors, young adults and students) will pay 66 per cent more, with tickets climbing from £15 to £25. Junior prices (£5) are unchanged.

Kevin Grace, the Scarborough chairman, said financial pressures had forced the club’s hand.

North Marine Road, the characterful home of Scarborough CC, pictured during the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Sussex last August. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“The club has reluctantly needed to increase prices for standard and concession tickets, having remained relatively stable for a number of years,” he said. “This rise reflects the mounting financial pressures faced by all organisations.

“Scarborough Cricket Club is not immune to these challenges and has seen increased costs for staff, energy, security, and event hosting to name but a few. Despite these challenges, the club has emphasised its commitment to affordability and sustainability, having absorbed costs for years to shield supporters from major price hikes.”

An adult ticket to watch Yorkshire in Championship action at North Marine Road now costs just over half what it did at Headingley last season (£16). Seniors paid £14 at Headingley last summer, young adults £10 and juniors £5.

Scarborough’s £33 charge is £1 more than an adult ticket to this year’s Headingley Roses T20. Compared to further afield, it is £13 more than an adult ticket for a day’s Championship play last summer at Lord’s.

Crowds have been down at Scarborough in recent times. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yorkshire will announce in February how much it will cost to watch Championship cricket at Headingley next year, but it is expected to be the same or broadly similar to 2024.

York Cricket Club’s pricing is also set to be the same or broadly similar to this year, when adults paid £20, concessions £15 and juniors £5 for its One-Day Cup games.

Next year, York also has a Championship match, with costs expected to be around the one-day mark. An adult ticket for York’s inaugural T20, against Durham, will be £28, with T20 prices at Headingley fluctuating based on the opposition/day of the week.

Set against these comparisons are the particular challenges faced by Scarborough, for many – this correspondent included – the loveliest of cricket grounds.

The club operates at a loss and maybe does not receive the financial assistance from Yorkshire that some might think, with the respective parties currently in talks as to how arrangements might work better for all concerned.

The balancing act is a tricky one, with Yorkshire hardly flush with cash after the double hit of the pandemic and the racism scandal, which saw a negative £10m swing in the past five years. In addition, a swathe of extortionate salaries were paid to staff for little or no return.

For its part, Scarborough is expected to record a sizeable five-figure loss next year, after similar shortfalls in recent times.

Crowds there are some 20 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, adding to the pressure on a club tasked with maintaining - and improving - a venue suitable for first-class cricket.

The West Stand development did not come cheap, and the club relies heavily on sponsorship and legacies. That Yorkshire were a Second Division club before promotion did not help either, impacting on the quality and appeal of opponents.

The myopic massacre of the county schedule - to free room for The Hundred in August - has also had a damaging effect. Scarborough’s holiday population rises dramatically in that month, and it is thought to be around 40 per cent more lucrative for North Marine Road to stage a Championship match in August as opposed to any other.

This year, Scarborough – trying to pick the best from a bad job – decided that back-to-back Championship games at the end of July were preferable to alternatives. Such knock-on effects also impact on price rises and, in turn, on those spectators already paying for travel/accommodation.

Scarborough insist that their membership packages offer great value, such as £105 to become a full member to gain access to matches/year-round events.

Kevin Grace added: “Our memberships represent tremendous value for watching county cricket, and we are hugely grateful for the efforts our members, together with sponsors and partners, make to support the club, which is vital to preserving the tradition of Yorkshire cricket on the coast.

"The club is rooted in the local community, and our mission is to ensure a sustainable future for North Marine Road.