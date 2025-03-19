'Seriously talented boys': Jonny Bairstow full of praise for Yorkshire CCC team-mates

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bairstow has been a peripheral player for Yorkshire in recent years as he travelled the world with England and played franchise cricket, but late last summer as the light began to fade on his international career, he returned to play an active part in their promotion from Division Two.

And he is set for a more prominent role with the county this season as with Anthony McGrath now at the helm, they look to land a few blows on their return to Division One, as well as in white-ball cricket.

Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow leaves the field on 107 not out at the end of play on day 1 against Middlesex helped get them over the promotion line last season (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com).

Bairstow, who linked up with Yorkshire on their pre-season camp in Dubai before a two-day game with Somerset starting on Friday, said: “It’s been great to get out here and catch up with the lads, they’ve had a great week with the white-ball stuff but we’re really excited to get into the red ball.

“I’ve had a great winter, went to South Africa, played over there and then came out here (Dubai) for the T10 as well. I had a bit of time at home as well so it’s been a nice winter and great to spend time with the boys at Headingley.

“We’ve got a great set of lads that are all trending in a fantastic direction and I’m really excited to be around some really seriously talented boys.”

With preparations well underway for their Championship opener away at Hampshire in 15 days time, every session counts from now until then.

Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow comes out to bat against Sussex at Scarborough last August (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“We always want to win,” continued Bairstow, “but it’s about the bowlers getting through their 10, 12, 15 overs in the two-day game.

“It’s about the batters spending time in the middle at the crease.

“We’re less than three weeks away from starting so anytime you get out in the middle you want to maximise your opportunity.