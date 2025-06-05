Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen games is an awful lot of games, the equivalent, perhaps, of being earwigged by somebody relaying exciting news about a new water feature in their back garden as you attempt to move in on the cocktails and crackers.

Not that Yorkshire are likely to be complaining, given that they have lost two from two so far and sit bottom of the North Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Anthony McGrath, the club’s head coach, seven wins is the benchmark to get through to the knockouts, which, if my maths is right, means they need to win seven of their remaining 12 games to qualify (move over, Rachel Riley).

Seven from 12 the equation for Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I think seven is the mark we’ve got to look at,” said McGrath, whose side return to action against Bears at Edgbaston on Friday.

“I think if you can get seven wins, you’re going to be in the mix, but it obviously depends on other results and teams beating each other.

“You normally get someone who runs away with it, but I think before the tournament, if you look at seven (wins), you’re definitely safe (in terms of qualifying).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly, you want to get off to a good start, so two losses is not ideal, but it’s also about striking at the right time, I guess.”

It has been a tough start for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

McGrath knows from his own coaching experience that a slow start is not necessarily fatal.

In 2019, when he led Essex to the trophy, his side won only one of their first five games and qualified in the fourth and final position in the South Group with just five wins overall, although there were plenty of no-results that year due to the weather.

“It’s a long tournament, and we just need to get going now,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we can get on a run and be very, very dangerous, but that’s what we’ve got to do sooner rather than later.

“Birmingham (Bears) have lost their first two as well, but they’ve been really good in previous years, so it’ll be a tough game.

“It looks like they've changed tactics a little bit, probably with the players that they’re missing - they’re normally very spin-heavy at home - but we’ll see who they put out and, again, like any team in T20, if they have a good five or six overs, they can be very dangerous.”

McGrath, who is set to have Jonny Bairstow back from Indian Premier League duty, although will now be without George Hill after a U-turn over his England Lions call-up for Friday’s second game against India A, has seen his troops serve up a mixed bag so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their first match, against Northamptonshire at Headingley, Yorkshire conceded their second-highest T20 total - 237-4. In reply, they were 9-3 after five balls yet recovered to lose by only 13 runs.

Then, away to Worcestershire, they were slightly better with the ball, conceding 201-5, but never looked like chasing that down, with only Dom Bess (41 not out), Adam Lyth (38) and Matty Revis (33) passing six as they lost by 60 runs on the DLS method for deciding rain-affected fixtures.

“We know that we’ve got to be better,” said McGrath. “We can’t make any excuses, and we’ve just got to front up, you know, take the medicine, as such, and make sure that we’re better on Friday.

“We can't really dwell on it - we just have to practise really well and make sure we're putting in better performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've just got to be better with bat and ball because we're just not nailing our skills well enough at the minute.”

Not that it has been all doom and gloom from McGrath’s point of view.

There were aspects in both games that pleased him.

“Yeah, I mean, look, I think it was a very good pitch on Friday night (against Northamptonshire), and it was an amazing chase, really,” he said. “9-3, to get so close… we actually got ourselves in front of the rate.

“I think we were better overall with the ball (against Worcestershire), particularly at the death, and it just shows how strong we are down the bottom end with Bessie (Bess) and Rev (Revis) batting as they did (they shared 63 for the seventh wicket).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, yeah, I mean, you can't really look at too many positives when you've lost two games, but it's early in the tournament and we've got to make sure that we don’t get too down after losses and that, as a group, we keep looking to improve.”

McGrath added: “As much as we want to do better, it’s also important that we don’t overthink it.

"At the end of the day, it's a 20-over game, and there are lots of twists and turns that can happen.

“You know, a bad three or four-over period can kill you in this format of the game, and that’s what's happened to us in the first two games.