Top Gunn: Former Northern Diamonds player Jenny Gunn will play for Northern Superchargers in this season's The Hundred. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

DWAYNE BRAVO and Jenny Gunn are among the star names heading to Northern Superchargers for The Hundred next summer.

The pair were snapped up in the draft for the tournament which runs from August 3 to September 3.

Bravo, the West Indies’ all-rounder, will be joined in the men’s side by fellow overseas player Wahab Riaz, the Pakistan pace bowler.

All-round talent: West Indies Dwayne Bravo has signed for Leeds-based Northern Superchargers. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The men’s squad - which features the Yorkshire quartet of Adil Rashid, David Willey, Harry Brook and Adam Lyth - has also been strengthened by new recruits Luke Wright, Adam Hose and Roelof van der Merwe.

Another addition to the women’s set-up is Lucy Higham, who has joined from Trent Rockets, although some big names have departed for pastures new.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has joined Trent Rockets, Jordan Thompson the London Spirit, Matt Fisher the Birmingham Phoenix and Lauren Winfield-Hill the Oval Invincibles.

Bravo said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the Northern Superchargers this summer. Last year’s competition turned a lot of heads so Sir Champions (sic) is excited to play the format and see the music and crowds for myself. Bring it on.”

Gunn remarked: “Joining the Superchargers for The Hundred is really exciting and I can’t wait to get started with the team.

“After seeing the crowds last year, playing in front of them at Headingley is going to be amazing and I’ll be doing all I can to bring the team success in this year’s competition.”

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, claimed: “With a host of star players confirmed, The Hundred will have fans on the edge of their seats with world-class sport, as well as bringing more family-friendly entertainment off the pitch.

“In the women’s competition we have the best players from across the world taking part including Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine and we are confident we will set a new benchmark for the women’s domestic game.