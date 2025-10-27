Shake-up of Yorkshire women's pyramid has not bowled everyone over

Clubs at opposite ends of the White Rose county’s cricketing spectrum have raised objection to proposals by the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation to expand and regionalise the women’s and girls’ pathway.

Representatives from Sessay near Thirsk in the north and Sheffield Collegiate in the south fear the move will dilute the standard of cricket.

The YCF recently announced plans to expand its Women’s Premier League to three leagues, with the eight teams currently in the Yorkshire Women and Girls Cricket League (YWGCL) being spread across the new regionalised divisions. As it stands, the YWGCL is a competitive standalone league run by clubs across the county consisting of many players involved in the Yorkshire development pathway. Below that, there are three regionalised leagues split into North and East Yorkshire, the South Yorkshire League and the West Yorkshire League.

Under that system, only the North and East came under the Premier League umbrella, but that will now be joined by the South and West leagues.

Yorkshire celebrate with the Metro Bank One Day Cup trophy after victory over Glamorgan, but how does the pyramid realignment affect local clubs and players (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

The intention of the YCF is to combine these leagues and spread the current YWGCL sides across the county into these more regionalised divisions. Each league will consist of six to 10 teams next summer in the inaugural season but the YCF hopes this will expand to eight to 12 teams by 2028, in part because the number of women’s cricket teams in Yorkshire has increased from 189 in 2023 to more than 300.

But concerns have been raised that this may instead dilute the pathway to elite cricket as newer teams have less experience.

Furthermore, existing YWGCL clubs that will be affected claim they weren’t consulted over the decision and released a statement to oppose the new structure.

They also surveyed their players and found that 80 per cent of them were happy to continue travelling county wide in order to play the highest possible standard of cricket.

Sessay Emeralds director Charlotte Pipes said: “The idea will be that we’ll continue with the YWGCL as it is now with our first team. Our second team continue in the North and East Yorkshire Premier League.”

The intention of the YCF with the new structure would be to drop the Sessay Emeralds first team, who have reached five national semi-finals at senior level, into the Yorkshire Premier League. That would require them to play at the same standard as their second team.

However, Pipes – who is also on the board at the YWGCL – added: “The standard just isn’t there. There isn’t enough competition for our girls in the North and East Yorkshire League, the girls don’t want to play in that league they want to carry on playing 40-over games that they know are going to be competitive.”

Sessay coach and YWGCL chair Peter Watson said: “As a league we want to be progressive and want to try and increase the standard. Effectively this proposal would disadvantage Yorkshire clubs that are seeking to progress at national level, and the players will be nowhere near as well served. I cannot see how this proposal is going to help raise the standard, you don’t dilute something to make it stronger.”

Suggesting an alternative way forward, Watson said: “What we’re looking for is an authentic pyramid structure, for the moment at least we feel it is essential to have county wide cricket in order to provide the standard that the players and the clubs want.”

The YWGCL formerly had a two-tier structure up until 2023 when some of the West Yorkshire sides could no longer commit to the travel.

The Division One and Two structure was then disbanded at the end of the 2022 season which forced Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club into the South Yorkshire League Division One.

Collegiate then competed in eight a-side, 20-over games for a season before they were promoted back to the YWGCL. That was a change that required them to go from playing 20-over games to 40-over cricket in the YWGCL.

Andrea White, Collegiate’s women’s and girls co-ordinator, said: “Now (with this new proposal) they’re wanting us to drop to 30-over games but those clubs in the South Yorkshire League are still the same, they haven’t developed because they haven’t had the opportunity to develop.

“For us to go to Sessay is a 170-mile round trip but we’ve had no issue in putting a team out because they want to go and play the best players. Dictating where we play seems really unfair; bringing our standard down to bring their standards up doesn’t work because they need to invest in those clubs first.

“Just realigning the league won’t change cricket for those sides because they need the support and to make sure they can actually play an 11 a-side game.”

Yorkshire Cricket have said that they will strategically allocate pathway players – from the county club's Academy and Emerging Player Programme squads – across regional Premier League clubs.