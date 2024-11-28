Shoaib Bashir repaid some of England’s faith with an unexpected impact on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a green Hagley Oval pitch that historically offers precious little for spinners, against opponents who have just trounced India in their own turning conditions, the 21-year-old’s off-breaks brought the tourists four wickets as they wrestled the Black Caps for control of the game.

The returning Kane Williamson looked like taking charge with a classy knock of 93, but he was one of four wickets in the evening session as England kept the hosts to 319-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bashir claimed 469, the best first day performance by a slow bowler at this venue since Nathan Lyon in 2016, to justify a selection that was anything but cut and dried.

England's Shoaib Bashir bowls during play on the first day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

New Zealand opted against a specialist slow bowler, while England could have favoured Jack Leach after he outbowled Bashir in last month’s tour of Pakistan.

But captain Ben Stokes has made a point of investing in the youngster’s potential and would have been happier than anyone to see him pick up Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry.

Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson took two apiece on a day that saw Williamson build a position of real strength at 199-3, only for the Black Caps to lose their next four batters for 53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things started well for the visitors in front a sold out crowd in the heart of Canterbury, Stokes winning the toss and celebrating his side’s first wicket after just two overs in the field. Atkinson was responsible, picking up a smart caught-and-bowled as he attacked the left-handed Devon Conway from round the wicket.

Zak Crawley, left, of England congratulates teammate Shoaib Bashir after taking the wicket of Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand during play on the first day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

That brought Williamson to the crease. He was looking in ominous mood as he guided the score to 104-2 at lunch, Carse having Latham (47) caught behind with a full, seaming delivery. Bashir, pictured - unused in the opening session - was introduced early in the afternoon as the sun wore down the seamers. He soon had Ravindra, albeit with a low full toss he would not choose to remember.

There was a first look at the part-time spin of Jacob Bethell in the run-up to tea, Williamson welcoming the newcomer by sweeping his first ball to the boundary.

New Zealand held the upper hand at the start of the final session but England’s luck turned with a series of unforced errors. Mitchell looked short of rhythm for his 19 and found himself hurried up by a steepler from Carse. Shaping to pull he screwed a leading edge high into the air and into the hands of Harry Brook at deep third. Losing Williamson seven short of his hundred was a more profound loss as he failing to get on top of a cut shot and carving Atkinson to Zak Crawley at backward point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bashir’s height bought him some extra bounce as he got one to kick outside off, leaving Blundell to pick out point, and he continued the good work when he invited Nathan Smith to spring the trap at leg-slip.