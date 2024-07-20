Sir Geoffrey Boycott discharged from hospital after tumour removed in surgery

By PA Sport Staff
Published 20th Jul 2024, 08:03 BST
Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been discharged from hospital after his successful operation to remove a tumour from his throat.

The former England and Yorkshire batter revealed earlier this month he had received a second diagnosis of the illness after he previously underwent extensive chemotherapy in 2002.

Boycott, 83, had a successful operation on Wednesday (Jul 17) and his family have said he is now back at home.

“Another update on behalf of my Father: He’s just been discharged from hospital and is on the way home which is fantastic,” a statement from the family on Boycott’s X account read.

Former England and Yorkshire batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been discharged from hospital after his successful operation to remove a tumour from his throat.. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Former England and Yorkshire batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been discharged from hospital after his successful operation to remove a tumour from his throat.. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Former England and Yorkshire batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been discharged from hospital after his successful operation to remove a tumour from his throat.. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Lots of pain meds (medication) and a liquid only diet for the foreseeable but he’s on the mend and looking forward to watching The Open and England Cricket at home.”

Boycott hit 22 centuries in 108 Tests for England and scored 48,426 first-class runs across two decades.

After his retirement, the Yorkshire great spent 14 years working on BBC’s Test Match Special before he stepped down in 2020.

