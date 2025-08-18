Harry Duke holds the record for the most catches by a Yorkshire wicketkeeper in a one-day match after taking six against Middlesex at Radlett on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Even the man himself was taken aback. “Yeah, very surprised,” he told The Yorkshire Post in the aftermath of Yorkshire’s seven-wicket triumph.

“Sometimes, you have days where you're not too busy in 50-over cricket, but today it was just one of those days where they nicked a lot of stuff that other days they play and miss.

“There weren't too many extravagant catches, or anything like that, it was just business as usual and credit to the bowlers.

“The most pleasing thing was to get another few points on the board and to keep pushing on at the top of the table.”

Duke, 23, beat the previous record for Yorkshire of five.

David Bairstow performed that feat twice - against Derbyshire at Bradford in 1975, and against Leicestershire at Grace Road ten years later, both in the Benson and Hedges Cup.

Like Duke, who finished unbeaten on 28 at Radlett, Bairstow was not out in both games - and for the same score each time: 31.

Richard Blakey also held five catches against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in 1992 - also in the Benson & Hedges Cup - and had five dismissals two other times, claiming three catches and two stumpings in one-day league matches against Warwickshire at Headingley in 1999, and against Durham at Chester-le-Street three years later.

The only other Yorkshire wicketkeeper to take five dismissals in a one-day game was Gerard Brophy, who had four catches and one stumping against Sussex in the Friends Provident Trophy at Headingley in 2009.

The common denominator each time was that Yorkshire won - proving for the umpteenth time the old maxim that catches win matches.

Duke reflected modestly on topping the list, preferring instead to credit those bowlers.

“It’s pretty nice to go past those names, some legends of Yorkshire cricket, but I just did my job for the lads who were bowling,” he added.

“The bowlers were outstanding, with everyone putting their hand up and just passing the baton on to each other every time.

“We talk about holding length, and that's exactly what they did. The boys were superb.”

Duke held three catches off Matt Milnes, the most successful bowler with 4-29 as Middlesex were dismissed for 129 in 31 overs after choosing to bat.

He also took two off George Hill and one off Ben Coad before sharing in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 63 with Imam-ul-Haq (54 not out) as Yorkshire cruised home with 23 overs left.

Duke can certainly catch, as he showed in that game, but can anyone catch Yorkshire in Group B of the 50-over Cup?

After five of eight group games they are top of the pile after four wins and one defeat - four points above Somerset, Warwickshire, Sussex and Middlesex, who have each won three and lost two.

Neither Yorkshire nor Duke are counting any chickens but the omens look good ahead of the last three games against Durham at Scarborough on Friday, Sussex at Hove on Sunday and Kent at Canterbury on Tuesday.

The two group winners advance straight to the semis where they host the winners of the quarter-final play-offs between the two second and third-placed teams (should Yorkshire win Group B, they would host the winner of the play-off between the second-placed side in Group A and the third-placed team in Group B, with the final at Trent Bridge on September 20).

“You can't really look too far ahead in this competition,” said Duke, who was less than a year old when Yorkshire last won a one-day trophy in 2002.

“As a group, we're just focusing on each day as it comes.

“We've got three big games left, so hopefully we can do enough to get through to the knockout stages.

“The last couple of years we haven't achieved what we probably should have done, but hopefully this year we can take that a little bit further.”

Duke’s was the 65th instance of a wicketkeeper taking at least six catches in a one-day innings in England or abroad.

The world record is eight, which has been performed three times, with eight also the highest number of dismissals (catches or stumpings) by a wicketkeeper.

For the record, Derek Taylor held eight catches for Somerset against Combined Universities at Taunton in 1982; Bradford-born Jamie Pipe did so for Worcestershire against Hertfordshire at Hertford in 2001; and Alex Carey performed the feat for South Australia against Queensland at Adelaide last year.